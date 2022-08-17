https://sputniknews.com/20220817/japans-ruling-party-policy-chief-visits-facility-linked-to-unification-church---reports-1099708786.html

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - Reports

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's newly-elected Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and then-candidate for an upper house seat from Tokyo Akiko... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T20:16+0000

2022-08-17T20:16+0000

2022-08-17T20:16+0000

world

unification church

japan

shinzo abe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105723/75/1057237592_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b8c38827b984b7d0d25c881ee0c0ae2b.jpg

Hagiuda and Ikuina visited a church-linked facility in the city of Hachioji presumably to win the support of the Unification Church, which has come into spotlight after the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Last week, Hagiuda was appointed head of LDP policy as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisida reshuffled his cabinet and the party's executives amid increased scrutiny over the party's relationship with the controversial religious group.Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.The killer said that his mother joined a religious group known as the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon and went bankrupt, destroying the family, after donating large sums to the group. The donations totaled 100 million yen ($1,000,000 at the time) from the sale of land and property. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister connected to the religious group. The Church denies any connection with the former prime minister, since he was not a member and did not make donations.

https://sputniknews.com/20220717/abes-murderer-hinted-at-plotted-attack-in-letter-sent-prior-to-shooting-1097392037.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unification church, japan, shinzo abe