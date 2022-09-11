International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220911/rwanda-may-help-benin-in-fight-against-terrorism-1100653258.html
Rwanda May Help Benin in Fight Against Terrorism
Rwanda May Help Benin in Fight Against Terrorism
Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast have been experiencing sporadic terrorist attacks over the past years claimed by various Islamist organizations, some of which... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T13:57+0000
2022-09-11T13:57+0000
africa
africa
benin
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100653100_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_817bee1e511ab9e37db37a37bec0ca94.jpg
Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin handle the growing terrorism threat in the West African region, Benin presidential spokesperson Wilfried Houngbedji said on Saturday.According to Reuters, negotiations between Rwanda and Benin about possible logistic support are currently ongoing.Northern Benin suffers from terrorism the most, amid the ever-present possibility that terrorist groups from neighboring Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria may enter the country.Groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh that spread to northern Benin from West Africa's Sahel region have escalated attacks in recent months.On July 26, in northern Benin, two policemen lost their lives and one more was injured as the result of an armed attack. Two terrorists were also killed and several others wounded. The attack took place in Dassari, an outpost in Benin’s Atacora region bordering Burkina Faso.Earlier, on April 26, an attack was carried out along Benin’s border with Niger at the Monsey outpost. One police officer died in the clash with terrorists.Five more soldiers were killed in the attack on Pendjari National Park, on the Burkina Faso border, in Benin on April 11.Another armed attack was carried out on the border shared by Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso, on the Benin side of the national park, on February 8. Eight people, including one French, were killed.As Islamic terrorism continues to remain one of the most acute security challenges for the West African countries, the latter are collaborating to combat the threat, either joining forces directly or under the umbrella of regional organizations.Last year Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo carried out a joint military operation. Over 5,700 troops were deployed in the borderlands between Burkina Faso and the other three countries. The operation was under a security cooperation deal the countries agreed upon in 2017 in order to prevent jihadist violence from spreading from the Sahel region.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) - terrorists groups banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/nigerian-police-probe-launched-following-discovery-of-20-mummified-corpses-in-benin-city-1099793072.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/european-troops-to-be-relocated-from-mali-to-nigers-border-region-president-says-1093135280.html
africa
benin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100653100_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acbf9997af7ba559fb9cdc204fe6300c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, benin, terrorism
africa, benin, terrorism

Rwanda May Help Benin in Fight Against Terrorism

13:57 GMT 11.09.2022
© AP Photo / Farah Abdi WarsamehSecurity forces and media observe wreckage at the scene, after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Security forces and media observe wreckage at the scene, after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2022
© AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast have been experiencing sporadic terrorist attacks over the past years claimed by various Islamist organizations, some of which reportedly have ties with al-Qaeda* and Daesh**.
Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin handle the growing terrorism threat in the West African region, Benin presidential spokesperson Wilfried Houngbedji said on Saturday.
According to Reuters, negotiations between Rwanda and Benin about possible logistic support are currently ongoing.

"But the coming agreement will not provide for the deployment of Rwandan troops on the ground," Wilfried Houngbedji told AFP News Agency.

Northern Benin suffers from terrorism the most, amid the ever-present possibility that terrorist groups from neighboring Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria may enter the country.
Nigerian police. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Africa
Nigerian Police Probe Launched Following Discovery of 20 ‘Mummified Corpses’ in Benin City
20 August, 07:40 GMT
Groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh that spread to northern Benin from West Africa's Sahel region have escalated attacks in recent months.
On July 26, in northern Benin, two policemen lost their lives and one more was injured as the result of an armed attack. Two terrorists were also killed and several others wounded. The attack took place in Dassari, an outpost in Benin’s Atacora region bordering Burkina Faso.
Earlier, on April 26, an attack was carried out along Benin’s border with Niger at the Monsey outpost. One police officer died in the clash with terrorists.
Five more soldiers were killed in the attack on Pendjari National Park, on the Burkina Faso border, in Benin on April 11.
A French military helicopter over the Nigerien town Madama, which serves as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies in Operation Barkhane - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Africa
European Troops to Be Relocated From Mali to Niger’s Border Region, President Says
18 February, 08:43 GMT
Another armed attack was carried out on the border shared by Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso, on the Benin side of the national park, on February 8. Eight people, including one French, were killed.
As Islamic terrorism continues to remain one of the most acute security challenges for the West African countries, the latter are collaborating to combat the threat, either joining forces directly or under the umbrella of regional organizations.
Last year Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo carried out a joint military operation. Over 5,700 troops were deployed in the borderlands between Burkina Faso and the other three countries. The operation was under a security cooperation deal the countries agreed upon in 2017 in order to prevent jihadist violence from spreading from the Sahel region.
*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) - terrorists groups banned in Russia and many other countries
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала