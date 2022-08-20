https://sputniknews.com/20220820/nigerian-police-probe-launched-following-discovery-of-20-mummified-corpses-in-benin-city-1099793072.html

Nigerian Police Probe Launched Following Discovery of 20 ‘Mummified Corpses’ in Benin City

Nigerian Police Probe Launched Following Discovery of 20 ‘Mummified Corpses’ in Benin City

Authorities of Nigeria’s Edo state gave local police seven days to conclude an investigation into the discovery of a “suspected ritual shrine” in the area. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T07:40+0000

2022-08-20T07:40+0000

2022-08-20T07:40+0000

africa

nigeria

police

suspects

raid

bodies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099792925_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_29f4140cdf65cd80ab33b0c3f66659bc.jpg

Three suspects have been detained during the raid in southern Nigeria after police found 20 mummified bodies at a building in Benin City, the capital of the West African nation’s Edo state.Police spokeswoman Jennifer Iwegbu told reporters that armed police officers raided the building, acting on intelligence that it was a “suspected ritual shrine” run by cultists.She added that all three detainees were young males and that a police medical team was part of the investigations. According to her, “an intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.”Iwegbu also said that it was not immediately clear how long the bodies had been in the building, with interrogations of the suspects under way.“We are going to leave the situation for the police to do their investigations and brief the public on what was going on there. The governor has given 7 days for them to come back with details of what they found; if it was just a morgue, any ritual involved or what is the situation”, the statement pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20210405/suspected-members-of-separatist-group-attack-prison-in-southeast-nigeria-police-announce-1082546376.html

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

nigeria, police, suspects, raid, bodies