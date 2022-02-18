International
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/european-troops-to-be-relocated-from-mali-to-nigers-border-region-president-says-1093135280.html
European Troops to Be Relocated From Mali to Niger’s Border Region, President Says
European Troops to Be Relocated From Mali to Niger’s Border Region, President Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – European forces, whose withdrawal from Mali was announced earlier yesterday, will be redeployed to regions of Niger along the border with... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T08:43+0000
2022-02-18T08:43+0000
africa
niger
mali
troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:32:1503:877_1920x0_80_0_0_e159692e216156292da108f51add283e.png
"The new bases will be located near [the Malian cities of] Menaka and Gao. They will particularly accept Takuba because it will give us great advantages. These are special forces capable of responding to the threat from terrorist organizations. Takuba is also a force integrated into the army of Mali and soon into the army of Niger," Bazoum said in an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper issued late on Thursday.He expects a “vacuum” to be formed with the departure of European forces which will allow for increased activities of terrorist groups present in the region, posing threat to northern Mali and subsequently neighbouring Niger, the president added.On Thursday, France and its allies in the European mission Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian servicemen, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation’s transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.African and European countries see the need to reorganize their presence in Mali, he stressed, adding that linked arrangements will be clarified from June. In particular, European troops will be present in Niger and are also expected to be deployed to other countries in need, for example, Benin, he specified.
niger
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb21f63a3ce4bd05bc60028378db47f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, niger, mali, troops

European Troops to Be Relocated From Mali to Niger’s Border Region, President Says

08:43 GMT 18.02.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Thomas Goisque / Af Ner 116 Fort de MadamaA French military helicopter over the Nigerien town Madama, which serves as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies in Operation Barkhane
A French military helicopter over the Nigerien town Madama, which serves as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies in Operation Barkhane - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Thomas Goisque / Af Ner 116 Fort de Madama
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – European forces, whose withdrawal from Mali was announced earlier yesterday, will be redeployed to regions of Niger along the border with Mali, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum said.
"The new bases will be located near [the Malian cities of] Menaka and Gao. They will particularly accept Takuba because it will give us great advantages. These are special forces capable of responding to the threat from terrorist organizations. Takuba is also a force integrated into the army of Mali and soon into the army of Niger," Bazoum said in an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper issued late on Thursday.
He expects a “vacuum” to be formed with the departure of European forces which will allow for increased activities of terrorist groups present in the region, posing threat to northern Mali and subsequently neighbouring Niger, the president added.
On Thursday, France and its allies in the European mission Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian servicemen, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation’s transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.
African and European countries see the need to reorganize their presence in Mali, he stressed, adding that linked arrangements will be clarified from June. In particular, European troops will be present in Niger and are also expected to be deployed to other countries in need, for example, Benin, he specified.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала