LIVE UPDATES: Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says

Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized four ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The four vessels (WIN SINO, S-BRILLIANT, ORIS SOFI, AHMET CAN) will carry a combined 92, 520 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Saturday.

WIN SINO will leave from the port of Yuzhne and will head to India, carrying 43,500 tonnes of sunflower oil. S-BRILLIANT will depart from Chornomorsk and will carry 40,220 tonnes of rapeseed to the Netherlands. ORIS SOFI will head to Lebanon and Turkey with 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. AHMET CAN will bring 2,800 tonnes of wheat bran from Chornomorsk to Turkey.

Another two ships, MAGNOLIA and BRIZA, which were supposed to leave Ukraine on Saturday, have been rescheduled to depart Sunday. MAGNOLIA will head to Turkey with 6,600 tonnes of sunflower oil. BRIZA will carry 6,500 tonnes of corn to Greece.

As of September 10, over 2.5 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal, according to the JCC.