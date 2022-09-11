International
LIVE UPDATES: Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says
LIVE UPDATES: Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24th to protect the Donbass people's republics from Ukrainian artillery bombardment... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
Grain harvesting in Simferopol District, Crimea

LIVE UPDATES: Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says

05:01 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 11.09.2022)
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24th to protect the Donbass people's republics from Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Kiev mined the country's Black Sea ports, making it impossible for ships, including those carrying essential agricultural cargo like wheat, from safely navigating the waters.
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) that was established as part of the so-called Istanbul deal on creating safe humanitarian passage from the Black Sea ports for ships carrying agricultural products has authorized four ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports.
The four vessels that were authorized to leave the ports (the WIN SINO, S-BRILLIANT, ORIS SOFI, and AHMET CAN) will carry a combined 92,520 metric tons of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Saturday.
The Istanbul deal was struck on July 22, with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signing the corresponding agreement.
Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain exported from Ukraine was being sent not to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East, but to the countries of the European Union. According to the Russian leader, restrictions on the mechanism are worth discussing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
05:50 GMT 11.09.2022
6th Power Unit of Zaporozhye NPP Has Been Shut Down, Authorities Say
The last operating power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been shut down, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region administration, told Sputnik.

"Over the last few days, the only operating power unit, the sixth, has been operating at its minimum capacity. It was shut down at night, at 3:45 a.m. [00:45 GMT]. It is not generating electricity now," Rogov said.

Regional authorities earlier flagged plans to shut down the nuclear facility due to repeated Ukrainian shelling.
05:02 GMT 11.09.2022
Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized four ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.
The four vessels (WIN SINO, S-BRILLIANT, ORIS SOFI, AHMET CAN) will carry a combined 92, 520 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Saturday.
WIN SINO will leave from the port of Yuzhne and will head to India, carrying 43,500 tonnes of sunflower oil. S-BRILLIANT will depart from Chornomorsk and will carry 40,220 tonnes of rapeseed to the Netherlands. ORIS SOFI will head to Lebanon and Turkey with 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. AHMET CAN will bring 2,800 tonnes of wheat bran from Chornomorsk to Turkey.
Another two ships, MAGNOLIA and BRIZA, which were supposed to leave Ukraine on Saturday, have been rescheduled to depart Sunday. MAGNOLIA will head to Turkey with 6,600 tonnes of sunflower oil. BRIZA will carry 6,500 tonnes of corn to Greece.
As of September 10, over 2.5 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal, according to the JCC.
