LIVE UPDATES: Four Vessels Set to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, JCC Says

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) that was established as part of the so-called Istanbul deal on creating safe humanitarian passage from the Black Sea ports for ships carrying agricultural products has authorized four ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports.
The four vessels that were authorized to leave the ports (the WIN SINO, S-BRILLIANT, ORIS SOFI, and AHMET CAN) will carry a combined 92,520 metric tons of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Saturday.
The Istanbul deal was struck on July 22, with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signing the corresponding agreement.
Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain exported from Ukraine was being sent not to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East, but to the countries of the European Union. According to the Russian leader, restrictions on the mechanism are worth discussing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.