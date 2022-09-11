https://sputniknews.com/20220911/italian-minister-calls-for-price-cap-on-all-gas-imported-by-europe-not-only-russian-1100654811.html

Italian Minister Calls for Price Cap on All Gas Imported by Europe, Not Only Russian

ROME (Sputnik) - The European Union should introduce a cap on gas prices for exporters across the board as targeting Russia's dwindling gas exports to Europe... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, the EU energy ministers gave the European Commission a mandate to limit gas prices, Cingolani said, noting that the proposal is due in October.Following that meeting, Cingolani said that 15 EU member states voiced support for a common price cap for imported gas, with three nations backing this measure for Russian gas only and five either opposing the idea or expressing neutrality.On September 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc might limit the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions regime against Moscow.Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop energy exports to the states that would apply the limits.

