- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
IAEA Maintains Presence at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Regional Authorities
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - There are still experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP)... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
"Two representatives of the IAEA remain at the Zaporozhye NPP. We have not received any information about any changes in their plans or schedule of stay at the nuclear power plant," Rogov said.On Sunday, the Zaporozhye regional authorities said that the last operating power unit at the ZNPP was shut down amid continuing shelling by Ukrainian troops. This was done to prevent a potential emergency situation that could be caused by shifting operation modes of the turbines and reactors due to shell-damaged power lines and other infrastructure.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Sunday that he was negotiating a safe zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.On Saturday, Rogov told Sputnik that the Kiev authorities had unilaterally stopped accepting electricity from the ZNPP.
IAEA Maintains Presence at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Regional Authorities

00:06 GMT 12.09.2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin MIkhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye NPP. File photo
© Sputnik / Konstantin MIkhalchevsky
Go to the mediabank
India
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - There are still experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional military-civil administration, confirmed to Sputnik.
"Two representatives of the IAEA remain at the Zaporozhye NPP. We have not received any information about any changes in their plans or schedule of stay at the nuclear power plant," Rogov said.
On Sunday, the Zaporozhye regional authorities said that the last operating power unit at the ZNPP was shut down amid continuing shelling by Ukrainian troops. This was done to prevent a potential emergency situation that could be caused by shifting operation modes of the turbines and reactors due to shell-damaged power lines and other infrastructure.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Sunday that he was negotiating a safe zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
On Saturday, Rogov told Sputnik that the Kiev authorities had unilaterally stopped accepting electricity from the ZNPP.
