Italian Households, Companies to Lose $83.8 Billion Over Rising Electricity Prices, Union Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian households and companies are losing additionally 82.6 billion euros ($83.8 billion) over the rising electricity and gas prices, a... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to the CGIA, the study describes the current situation without taking into account the previous government's support packages for the economy, which has allocated some $52 billion to combat the energy crisis.The union also said that to counter the rising cost of energy, the government should theoretically pass an $83.8 billion relief package.On Thursday, the Italian Council of Ministers announced a new package of economic aid for the Italian people and companies, which will include at least $6.2 billion for measures to tackle the energy crisis.Europe is currently facing the unprecedented rise in energy prices and inflation caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions the EU imposed on Moscow. According to the European Statistical Office, annual inflation in Italy is estimated at 8.4% in July, surpassing a 36-year record, when inflation was 8.2%.

