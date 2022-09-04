International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Russia Sanctions: EU Should Compensate Europeans for Hike in Energy Prices, Italy's Lega Leader Says
Russia Sanctions: EU Should Compensate Europeans for Hike in Energy Prices, Italy's Lega Leader Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should compensate European citizens for the expenses they have to shoulder due to the secondary effects of sanctions... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
In late August, Salvini said that Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine are ineffective and are instead helping the Russian economy. He reiterated this position at the Ambrosetti economic forum in Italian commune of Cernobbio.
Russia Sanctions: EU Should Compensate Europeans for Hike in Energy Prices, Italy's Lega Leader Says

10:32 GMT 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRY
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRY
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRY
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should compensate European citizens for the expenses they have to shoulder due to the secondary effects of sanctions against Russia, Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italian conservative party Lega Nord, said on Sunday.
"We request that Europe, just as it did with COVID, put up a shield to cover the extra bills that households are footing, otherwise we risk [losing] a million jobs in September," Salvini told the RTL broadcaster.
The party leader stressed that he supports the continuing sanctions pressure on Moscow, but questions its effectiveness.
"Several months have passed, and the gas bills have tripled," Salvini said, noting that "Russian coffers are filling up" despite the ongoing conflict.
In late August, Salvini said that Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine are ineffective and are instead helping the Russian economy. He reiterated this position at the Ambrosetti economic forum in Italian commune of Cernobbio.
