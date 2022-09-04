https://sputniknews.com/20220904/russia-sanctions-eu-should-compensate-europeans-for-hike-in-energy-prices-italys-lega-leader-says-1100352743.html

Russia Sanctions: EU Should Compensate Europeans for Hike in Energy Prices, Italy's Lega Leader Says

Russia Sanctions: EU Should Compensate Europeans for Hike in Energy Prices, Italy's Lega Leader Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should compensate European citizens for the expenses they have to shoulder due to the secondary effects of sanctions... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T10:32+0000

2022-09-04T10:32+0000

2022-09-04T10:32+0000

energy crisis in europe

italy

matteo salvini

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100051317_0:152:3001:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_9be035cab398b1250d96ee36f14afd76.jpg

The party leader stressed that he supports the continuing sanctions pressure on Moscow, but questions its effectiveness.In late August, Salvini said that Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine are ineffective and are instead helping the Russian economy. He reiterated this position at the Ambrosetti economic forum in Italian commune of Cernobbio.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, matteo salvini