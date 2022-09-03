https://sputniknews.com/20220903/energy-imports-to-cost-italy-3-of-gdp-this-year---minister-1100346640.html

Energy Imports to Cost Italy 3% of GDP This Year - Minister

ROME (Sputnik) - Italy could spend 60 billion euros ($59.7 billion) more on energy imports in 2022, compared to last year, which is about 3% of the country’s... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

"In 2021, 43 billion [euros] was spent on energy, in 2022 we reached 100 [billion euros, or $99.5 billion]," Franco said on Saturday, at the Ambrosetti economic forum in Cernobbio, as quoted by Italy's La Stampa newspaper.He added that 100 billion euros amounts to three percentage points of the gross domestic product - an outflow of Italian resources abroad, which nullifies the surplus that Italy has accumulated in recent years.According to Franco, in 2021, Italy imported three-quarters of the amount of energy it needs. The economy minister stressed that Italy should achieve energy independence from Russia by 2024.Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said last month that the share of Russian gas supplies had been reduced from 40% to 15%. According to Cingolani, Italy should become completely independent of Russian gas supplies in the second half of 2024.

