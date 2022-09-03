https://sputniknews.com/20220903/60-of-uk-factories-may-shut-up-shop-due-to-soaring-energy-bills-study-reveals-1100337226.html

60% of UK Factories May ‘Shut Up Shop’ Due to Soaring Energy Bills, Study Reveals

60% of UK Factories May ‘Shut Up Shop’ Due to Soaring Energy Bills, Study Reveals

Last week, the Telegraph reported that the UK government plans to roll out COVID-style bailouts for small­er companies amid energy executives’ warnings of... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T10:21+0000

2022-09-03T10:21+0000

2022-09-03T10:21+0000

The UK’s soaring energy bills may result in the closure of at least 60% of all factories in the country, a new survey has revealed.The survey added that 13% of factories now have reduced hours of operation or are avoiding peak periods, while 7% are halting production for longer stretches.This comes as UK energy regulator Ofgem announced last week a decision to increase the energy price cap by 80%, to 3,549 pounds per year, starting October 1st due to soaring global energy prices.The move followed the Telegraph reporting that the UK government is considering a COVID-style grant scheme for small businesses to present to the next British prime minister, after the winner in the leadership race between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak is announced on September 5.According to the BCC, about 4.5 million small- and medium-sized enterprises will need around £5,000 each to afford their power bills over the winter, which amounts to £23 billion of government support.After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Western countries slapped several sanction packages on Moscow, the energy situation in Europe deteriorated considerably, with inflation in the UK reaching its highest point since March 1982.The rising cost of living has hit millions of UK households, prompting tens of thousands of rail and postal workers to go on strike. Last month’s study conducted by the University of York suggested that at least 45 million Brits may be in the grip of fuel poverty by January 2022 due to the looming energy price cap increase.

