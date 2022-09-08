https://sputniknews.com/20220908/probe-ordered-in-uttar-pradesh-as-video-of-kids-forced-to-clean-schools-washrooms-goes-viral-1100539372.html
Probe Ordered in Uttar Pradesh as Video of Kids Forced to Clean School's Washrooms Goes Viral
A probe has been ordered in India's Uttar Pradesh state after a video of a village school purportedly showing kids being forced to clean toilets at a primary school surfaced on social media.The video, shared by several social media users, shows a man asking students to wash a toilet. He also threatens to lock the toilet if they do not clean it properly and that the students would have to rush home to answer nature's call during school hours. According to media reports, the video was recorded at the primary school at Pipra Kalan Village in the Sohavn block of Ballia District. The district's Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh has ordered an investigation into the incident.Some media reports have suggested that the person asking students to clean the toilet is the school principal.Talking to the media about the video, Block Education Officer (BEO) Akhilesh Kumar Jha said: “The education department will get this video checked and if it is correct, then an appropriate action will be taken against the principal.”
