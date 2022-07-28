International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/video-students-build-chair-path-for-teacher-to-enter-flooded-school-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1097878341.html
Video: Students Build 'Chair Path' for Teacher to Enter Flooded School in India's Uttar Pradesh
Video: Students Build 'Chair Path' for Teacher to Enter Flooded School in India's Uttar Pradesh
Parts of western Uttar Pradesh have been battered by heavy rain since last week, leading to water-logging at several places, including schools and colleges. In... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T10:07+0000
2022-07-28T10:07+0000
india
uttar pradesh
teacher
teacher
school
flood
classroom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097881321_0:30:1429:834_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb6ef6f75bc7ac09578836abca5ecdb.jpg
A teacher in the Mathura district of India's Uttar Pradesh recently managed to enter her flooded school only after students created a special path using a number of plastic chairs as a way-out. A viral video of the incident shows a number of students entering the water-logged school premises and creating a special path by putting one chair after another in a row. The teacher then hops on the plastic chairs to ultimately get off at a dry spot.Water gushed into the school's premises after incessant rain battered Mathura on Wednesday.Rainwater flooding schools and classrooms in India is an annual phenomenon, especially in rural areas, leading to their closure in numerous states.Earlier this month, schools in Gujarat state's flood-affected districts were shut due to continuous heavy rain.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097881321_139:0:1291:864_1920x0_80_0_0_4eaf3c05a301c9b07079f63759d3934e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, uttar pradesh, teacher, teacher, school, flood, classroom

Video: Students Build 'Chair Path' for Teacher to Enter Flooded School in India's Uttar Pradesh

10:07 GMT 28.07.2022
© Photo : Simply Galatta/twitterStudents holding chairs, teacher entering flood school in uttar pradesh model
Students holding chairs, teacher entering flood school in uttar pradesh model - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Photo : Simply Galatta/twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Parts of western Uttar Pradesh have been battered by heavy rain since last week, leading to water-logging at several places, including schools and colleges. In such situations, teachers and students have employed unique methods to reach their destinations.
A teacher in the Mathura district of India's Uttar Pradesh recently managed to enter her flooded school only after students created a special path using a number of plastic chairs as a way-out.

A viral video of the incident shows a number of students entering the water-logged school premises and creating a special path by putting one chair after another in a row. The teacher then hops on the plastic chairs to ultimately get off at a dry spot.
Water gushed into the school's premises after incessant rain battered Mathura on Wednesday.

Rainwater flooding schools and classrooms in India is an annual phenomenon, especially in rural areas, leading to their closure in numerous states.

Earlier this month, schools in Gujarat state's flood-affected districts were shut due to continuous heavy rain.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала