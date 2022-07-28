https://sputniknews.com/20220728/video-students-build-chair-path-for-teacher-to-enter-flooded-school-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1097878341.html

Video: Students Build 'Chair Path' for Teacher to Enter Flooded School in India's Uttar Pradesh

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh have been battered by heavy rain since last week, leading to water-logging at several places, including schools and colleges.

A teacher in the Mathura district of India's Uttar Pradesh recently managed to enter her flooded school only after students created a special path using a number of plastic chairs as a way-out. A viral video of the incident shows a number of students entering the water-logged school premises and creating a special path by putting one chair after another in a row. The teacher then hops on the plastic chairs to ultimately get off at a dry spot.Water gushed into the school's premises after incessant rain battered Mathura on Wednesday.Rainwater flooding schools and classrooms in India is an annual phenomenon, especially in rural areas, leading to their closure in numerous states.Earlier this month, schools in Gujarat state's flood-affected districts were shut due to continuous heavy rain.

