https://sputniknews.com/20220728/teacher-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-suspended-after-video-of-her-taking-massage-from-student-goes-viral-1097885580.html
Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral
Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral
Netizens complained that the woman had brought shame to the "noble profession," as teachers in India are traditionally held in high respect. Following social... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T13:05+0000
2022-07-28T13:05+0000
2022-07-28T13:05+0000
india
uttar pradesh
teacher
teacher
teacher
teachers
teachers
viral videos
viral video
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097889138_325:0:1104:438_1920x0_80_0_0_db5a1d142d9ab0f4a0c01a82a075f073.jpg
A video of a little boy in India's Uttar Pradesh state giving his teacher a massage inside a school has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in rage.The footage shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside massages her arm during school hours.Taking cognizance of the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) V.P. Singh directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to initiate a probe into the matter and take departmental action. The BSA takes care of government-run primary and secondary schools.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097889138_364:0:1064:525_1920x0_80_0_0_33f52104bcea90ca4f8ef532485be0ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, uttar pradesh, teacher, teacher, teacher, teachers, teachers, viral videos, viral video, viral video, viral video
Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral
Netizens complained that the woman had brought shame to the "noble profession," as teachers in India are traditionally held in high respect. Following social media outrage, the teacher was reportedly suspended.
A video of a little boy in India's Uttar Pradesh state giving his teacher a massage inside a school has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in rage.
The footage shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside massages her arm during school hours.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) V.P. Singh directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to initiate a probe into the matter and take departmental action. The BSA takes care of government-run primary and secondary schools.