International
Live Video: Pope Francis Holds Mass in Quebec During Visit to Canada to Apologize to Indigenous Community
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/teacher-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-suspended-after-video-of-her-taking-massage-from-student-goes-viral-1097885580.html
Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral
Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral
Netizens complained that the woman had brought shame to the "noble profession," as teachers in India are traditionally held in high respect. Following social... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T13:05+0000
2022-07-28T13:05+0000
india
uttar pradesh
teacher
teacher
teacher
teachers
teachers
viral videos
viral video
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097889138_325:0:1104:438_1920x0_80_0_0_db5a1d142d9ab0f4a0c01a82a075f073.jpg
A video of a little boy in India's Uttar Pradesh state giving his teacher a massage inside a school has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in rage.The footage shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside massages her arm during school hours.Taking cognizance of the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) V.P. Singh directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to initiate a probe into the matter and take departmental action. The BSA takes care of government-run primary and secondary schools.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097889138_364:0:1064:525_1920x0_80_0_0_33f52104bcea90ca4f8ef532485be0ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, uttar pradesh, teacher, teacher, teacher, teachers, teachers, viral videos, viral video, viral video, viral video

Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral

13:05 GMT 28.07.2022
© Photo : Nandini Idnani/twitter School teacher is sitting comfortably and pressing her hands with the children of the class in Uttarpradesh Hardoi
School teacher is sitting comfortably and pressing her hands with the children of the class in Uttarpradesh Hardoi - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Photo : Nandini Idnani/twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Netizens complained that the woman had brought shame to the "noble profession," as teachers in India are traditionally held in high respect. Following social media outrage, the teacher was reportedly suspended.
A video of a little boy in India's Uttar Pradesh state giving his teacher a massage inside a school has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in rage.
The footage shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside massages her arm during school hours.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) V.P. Singh directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to initiate a probe into the matter and take departmental action. The BSA takes care of government-run primary and secondary schools.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала