Teacher in India’s Uttar Pradesh Suspended After Video of Her Taking Massage From Student Goes Viral

Netizens complained that the woman had brought shame to the "noble profession," as teachers in India are traditionally held in high respect. Following social... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

A video of a little boy in India's Uttar Pradesh state giving his teacher a massage inside a school has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in rage.The footage shows the teacher relaxing on a chair while a student standing beside massages her arm during school hours.Taking cognizance of the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) V.P. Singh directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to initiate a probe into the matter and take departmental action. The BSA takes care of government-run primary and secondary schools.

