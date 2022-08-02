Students Protest Against School Principal in Varanasi, India After Teenager's Suicide - Video
In July, a violent protest erupted in Tamil Nadu state after a female student committed suicide, leaving a note alleging that teachers had tortured her. The state police later detained two teachers in connection with the case.
Students at a central school located in Varanasi, a city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, staged a protest on Tuesday to express their outrage against school authorities following the suicide of a 9th grade student.
According to his family, the boy committed suicide after the school principal allegedly slapped and insulted him in public for bringing a mobile phone to school.
Accusing the principal and teachers of the 'Kendriya Vidyalaya' of Mayank’s death, the protesting students demanded that stringent legal action be brought against the principal and vice-principal.
Mayank’s older sister and his friends sat at the gate of the school and raised slogans condemning the school authorities.
In UP's Varanasi, students of Kendriya Vidyalaya BHU protest outside school's main gate following death of of Mayank Yadav, a class 9 student who allegedly committed suicide after he was allegedly reprimanded and suspended by school authorities for using mobile phone in school. pic.twitter.com/R4j7WDaiHp— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 2, 2022
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sister of the deceased has demanded that action be taken against the school administration and justice be done for her brother. In particular, she said that the school principal and vice principal physically tortured students, threatening them with expulsion. No action was reportedly taken, even after she complained to a local umbrella organization for child protection.
She alleged the principal, vice principal, and some teachers "behaved like Hitler."