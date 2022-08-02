https://sputniknews.com/20220802/students-protest-against-school-principal-in-varanasi-india-after-teenagers-suicide---video-1098029810.html

Students Protest Against School Principal in Varanasi, India After Teenager's Suicide - Video

In July, a violent protest erupted in Tamil Nadu state after a female student committed suicide, leaving a note alleging that teachers had tortured her. The... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Students at a central school located in Varanasi, a city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, staged a protest on Tuesday to express their outrage against school authorities following the suicide of a 9th grade student.Accusing the principal and teachers of the 'Kendriya Vidyalaya' of Mayank’s death, the protesting students demanded that stringent legal action be brought against the principal and vice-principal. Mayank’s older sister and his friends sat at the gate of the school and raised slogans condemning the school authorities.In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sister of the deceased has demanded that action be taken against the school administration and justice be done for her brother. In particular, she said that the school principal and vice principal physically tortured students, threatening them with expulsion. No action was reportedly taken, even after she complained to a local umbrella organization for child protection.

