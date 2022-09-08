International
Biden Approves New $675Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Biden Approves New $675Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Earlier, Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional $11.7 billion for military and economic... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $675mln, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.Austin said the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more. He claimed that the developments in Ukraine had reached "another key moment". "The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group," Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.The Pentagon chief had been scheduled to host an in-person UDCG meeting at Ramstein Air Base on September 8, 2022, inviting dozens of Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.In opening remarks at the 5th meeting of the UDCG, Austin reportedly clarified there would be an emphasis on increased munitions production across member nations - saying "national armaments directors" will be invited to join UDCG. The US Defense Secretary said the gathering would discuss how countries can work together to train Ukrainian forces and improve their own defense industrial bases for the long-haul.This comes as earlier, Joe Biden outlined a request for Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery" as lawmakers return after the August recess. It includes $11.7 billion for additional Ukraine military and economic assistance.Joe Biden is also reportedly to hold talks with allies, including the leaders of G7, NATO and EU countries, to discuss the provision of further aid to Ukraine, per US media reports.The talks will take place via a videolink "late Thursday morning Washington time," Bloomberg said, citing sources. The exact list of the participants of the meeting has not been disclosed, the report said.Since February, the United States has committed over $23 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, on top of billions delivered to the country between 2014 and 2021. The UK, Germany, Poland, and other NATO members have committed over $7 billion more.As Russia continues with its special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24 to liberate the Donbass region from regular attacks on the part of the Kiev regime, the US and its European allies have committed tens of billions of dollars in military and economic support for Ukraine's authorities.Moscow has warned repeatedly of the dangers of weapons shipments only serving to prolong the conflict, as well as the threat that they could wind up on the international arms black market thanks to the corruption rampant in Ukraine.
Biden Approves New $675Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

08.09.2022
Earlier, Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional $11.7 billion for military and economic assistance to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $675mln, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
"Yesterday, the president approved the latest tranche of US assistance to Ukraine, valued up to $675 million," Austin said during a press conference at Germany's Ramstein airbase.
Austin said the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.
He claimed that the developments in Ukraine had reached "another key moment".
“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.
The Pentagon chief had been scheduled to host an in-person UDCG meeting at Ramstein Air Base on September 8, 2022, inviting dozens of Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
In opening remarks at the 5th meeting of the UDCG, Austin reportedly clarified there would be an emphasis on increased munitions production across member nations - saying “national armaments directors” will be invited to join UDCG. The US Defense Secretary said the gathering would discuss how countries can work together to train Ukrainian forces and improve their own defense industrial bases for the long-haul.
“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.
This comes as earlier, Joe Biden outlined a request for Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery" as lawmakers return after the August recess. It includes $11.7 billion for additional Ukraine military and economic assistance.
Joe Biden is also reportedly to hold talks with allies, including the leaders of G7, NATO and EU countries, to discuss the provision of further aid to Ukraine, per US media reports.

The talks will take place via a videolink "late Thursday morning Washington time," Bloomberg said, citing sources. The exact list of the participants of the meeting has not been disclosed, the report said.
Since February, the United States has committed over $23 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, on top of billions delivered to the country between 2014 and 2021. The UK, Germany, Poland, and other NATO members have committed over $7 billion more.
As Russia continues with its special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24 to liberate the Donbass region from regular attacks on the part of the Kiev regime, the US and its European allies have committed tens of billions of dollars in military and economic support for Ukraine's authorities.
Moscow has warned repeatedly of the dangers of weapons shipments only serving to prolong the conflict, as well as the threat that they could wind up on the international arms black market thanks to the corruption rampant in Ukraine.
