Funneling US Weapons to Ukraine is ‘Catalyst for Future Conflict’, Ex-Pentagon Adviser Warns

Funneling US Weapons to Ukraine is ‘Catalyst for Future Conflict’, Ex-Pentagon Adviser Warns

The open letter penned on August 17 by nearly 20 national security officers and former diplomats urging Washington to further arm the Kiev regime as US' "vital... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

Funneling more US weapons systems to the Kiev regime could dangerously escalate the conflict and ultimately cause irreparable damage to Ukraine itself, a senior Pentagon adviser to then-president Donald Trump has warned.The decorated combat veteran was responding to the recent open letter published by 20 national security officers and ex-diplomats where they called on President Joe Biden to further arm Kiev as the Russian special operation in Ukraine allegedly poses "a clear danger to US security and prosperity."The former officials urged the US president to provide Kiev with more ammunition, spare parts, short- and medium-range air defense systems and, most notably, ATACMS munitions fired by High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) "with the 300km range necessary to strike Russian military targets anywhere in Ukraine" as well as in Crimea. Previously, the Biden administration ruled out delivering long-range munitions for HIMARS.Moreover, the authors of the open letter also cited the nuclear card as a possible option.‘Flawed Strategy’Douglas Macgregor underscored that the Ukraine conflict had reached a decisive point and it was “time to end it.”The retired officer pointed out that the initial flood of equipment and ammunition from Washington’s European Allies to Kiev that began after Russia launched it special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 has been “reduced to a trickle.”The Pentagon, however, on August 8 detailed the content of a $1 billion assistance package for Ukraine provided under presidential drawdown authority. According to the DoD's official website, among the items included in the latest package are additional ammunition for HIMARS; 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition; twenty 120 mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120 mm mortar ammunition; munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS; and 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems.Moscow has repeatedly warned of the dangers of such military assistance, which serves to prolong the conflict, and could even risk a direct confrontation with NATO.Furthermore, Europol has already confirmed that there was evidence of firearms and military goods from Ukraine being offered on the black market as well as evidence of illegal trade in heavy weapons.Douglas Macgregor also weighed in on the issue of NATO expansion.

