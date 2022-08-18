https://sputniknews.com/20220818/ex-diplomat-former-us-officials-call-to-boost-arm-supplies-to-kiev-violates-un-charter-us-laws-1099740086.html

Ex-Diplomat: Former US Officials' Call to Boost Arm Supplies to Kiev Violates UN Charter, US Laws

Nearly 20 national security officers and former diplomats have claimed that Washington must further arm Kiev in an open letter to US President Joe Biden... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The United States has no interest in Ukraine other than to avoid war with Russia," explained Michael Springmann, a political analyst and former US diplomat with postings in Germany, India and Saudi Arabia. "That country is the holder of half the supply of atomic bombs in the world. This is extremely unprofessional, extremely dangerous, and shows the horrible ties between the military, big business and the American government. They all control the government rather than the politicians or the people."According to Springmann, it is especially troubling that former diplomats, national security professionals and State Department officials openly called to intensify weapons supplies to a third country.Among the open letter signatories are 17th Supreme Allied Commander for Europe General Philip Breedlove, former State and Defense Department official Debra Cagan, 12th Supreme Allied Commander for Europe General (Ret.) Wesley K. Clark, former Ambassador to Finland and Turkey Eric Edelman, and former Ambassador to Ukraine, Uzbekistan and others John Herbst.The former officials urged the US president to provide Kiev with more ammunition, spare parts, short- and medium-range air defense systems and, most notably, ATACMS munitions fired by High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) "with the 300km range necessary to strike Russian military targets anywhere in Ukraine" as well as in Crimea. Previously, the Biden administration ruled out delivering long-range munitions for HIMARS.Moreover, the authors of the open letter also cited the nuclear card as a possible option."The US is also a nuclear power, and it is a strategic mistake to suggest that nuclear deterrence no longer works. Nuclear deterrence still works," they argued.US Record of Subservice Actions Against RussiaIf the letter’s signatories think that they can win a war against the Russian Federation, they are completely detached from reality, argued Springmann. Still, the letter’s agenda does not surprise him: the crux of the matter is that the US has a long record of subversive actions against Russia, he explained.Much in the same vein, the former diplomat claimed that the United States staged a coup in Ukraine in 2014 and "had done their best to ensure that former CIA officials had gone to Ukraine to help set up NGOs and other government agencies.” He warned that the Biden administration is currently arming Kiev and neo-Nazi battalions, thus prolonging the conflict."Biden and his predecessors had advanced NATO up to the very frontier of the Russian Federation and now has NATO members stretching from the Baltic to the Balkans," Springmann said. "They have American bases in these countries and there are other American bases encircling the Russian Federation and other countries."Who Benefits From Ramping Up the Russo-Ukraine Conflict?While US military contractors like Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon have benefitted from Biden's arming of Ukraine, US and European economies have already suffered from the anti-Russia strategy, according to Springmann. Anti-Russia sanctions and the energy embargo have backfired on the US and Europe by sending food and gasoline prices higher and accelerating already soaring inflation.According to Business Insider, the US has already provided Kiev with roughly $10 billion in security assistance under Joe Biden. The aid packages included HIMARS, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-armor systems, drones, small arms, and attack helicopters, among other systems.On August 8, the Pentagon detailed the content of a $1 billion assistance package for Ukraine provided under presidential drawdown authority, the 18th drawdown so far. According to the DoD's official website, among the items included in the latest package are additional ammunition for HIMARS; 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition; twenty 120 mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120 mm mortar ammunition; munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS; and 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems.

