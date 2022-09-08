International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Again on Thursday Night - DPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Again on Thursday Night - DPR

05:05 GMT 08.09.2022
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. In response, western nations imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains tense as Ukrainian forces continue to shell the site during Russia's special operation.
On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report on the work of its delegation at the ZNPP. Among other things, the organization recorded damage to a special unit for storing radioactive waste and fresh nuclear fuel. IAEA officials called for an end to the shelling of the plant and its neighborhood, as this could damage critical equipment and release radioactive materials unrestrictedly.
The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, has the largest output of any nuclear power plant in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, the plant and surrounding area fell under the control of Russian forces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates:
05:05 GMT 08.09.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Again on Thursday Night - DPR
Заголовок открываемого материала