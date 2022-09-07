https://sputniknews.com/20220907/xi-to-visit-kazakhstan-next-week-prior-to-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan---report-1100518836.html

Xi to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week Prior to SCO Summit in Uzbekistan - Report

Xi to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week Prior to SCO Summit in Uzbekistan - Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev next week in what will be his first trip outside of... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T22:58+0000

2022-09-07T22:58+0000

2022-09-07T22:58+0000

world

kazakhstan

china

xi jinping

shanghai cooperation organization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082702569_0:70:1175:730_1920x0_80_0_0_189a574a860bdb8958bc8886a2a7db81.png

Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters on Monday that Xi and Tokayev would sign a number of bilateral documents during a September 14 visit.The trip will be Xi’s first outside China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak began in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which remained under total lockdown for weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak to be global in scope on March 11, 2020. However, China’s restrictive travel policies and extensive safety measures have uniquely spared the massive country from the mass sickness and death seen elsewhere over the last two years.China and Kazakhstan have developed close relations in recent years, with Beijing offering help to Nur-Sultan in January when violent protests broke out in several Kazakh cities, which the West rushed to embrace after Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a group that includes Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday that he would meet with Xi and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrein Oyuun-Erdene at the Samarkand summit.The SCO, or Shanghai Pact, is a political, economic and security bloc formed in 2001 that today has nine members: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, and most recently, Iran. Together, they account for 40% of the world’s population and 28% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Observer states include Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia.Temur Umarov, an expert on China and Central Asia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the South China Morning Post that 2023 “will be the 10-year anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI] and I think right now, Central Asia is a territory that is a good representation of China’s place in the world.”Xi is also expected to travel to Southeast Asia in November, where he will reportedly meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of either the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum or the G20 summit. However, neither country’s foreign ministries have confirmed the rumored plans.

kazakhstan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

kazakhstan, china, xi jinping, shanghai cooperation organization