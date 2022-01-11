Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/china-ready-to-provide-assistance-to-kazakhstan-within-its-capabilities-foreign-ministry-says-1092173253.html
China Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
China Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
China is ready to provide any assistance to Kazakhstan pursuant to the neighboring country's requests
2022-01-11T07:50+0000
2022-01-11T07:50+0000
protests in kazakhstan
world
china
kazakhstan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118100_85:0:3056:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_b14347f73a4c53f608cbd01afe819833.jpg
"China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent strategic partners. China maintains close cooperation with Kazakhstan and will provide assistance in accordance with the requests of the Kazakh party and within its capabilities," the ministry said.China adheres to a constructive approach regarding the measures facilitating pacification, economic development and improving the living standards of Kazakhstan's citizens, according to the ministry.The foreign ministry did not clarify what kind of assistance China will provide to Kazakhstan and whether the country is ready to send its peacekeepers to its neighbor if necessary.Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message of support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During a press-conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China was ready to work together with the Kazakh side to implement the "heads of state's important political consensus and do their best to provide necessary support and assistance to Kazakhstan."Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in the price of liquefied gas. The protests spilled over to other cities, including the former capital and largest city of Almaty, where looting, attacks on government buildings, and armed clashes with the police broke out. In response, the Kazakh authorities launched an anti-terrorist operation. Almost 1,000 people were injured during the unrest, according to the United Nations.President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also officially requested the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in "overcoming the terrorist threat." The CSTO responded by sending peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation.
china
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118100_456:0:2684:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e8d66ecfc5e047be038cd00c973c0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, china, kazakhstan

China Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says

07:50 GMT 11.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ABDUAZIZ MADYAROVServicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices
Servicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to provide any assistance to Kazakhstan pursuant to the neighboring country's requests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent strategic partners. China maintains close cooperation with Kazakhstan and will provide assistance in accordance with the requests of the Kazakh party and within its capabilities," the ministry said.
China adheres to a constructive approach regarding the measures facilitating pacification, economic development and improving the living standards of Kazakhstan's citizens, according to the ministry.
The foreign ministry did not clarify what kind of assistance China will provide to Kazakhstan and whether the country is ready to send its peacekeepers to its neighbor if necessary.
Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message of support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During a press-conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China was ready to work together with the Kazakh side to implement the "heads of state's important political consensus and do their best to provide necessary support and assistance to Kazakhstan."
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in the price of liquefied gas. The protests spilled over to other cities, including the former capital and largest city of Almaty, where looting, attacks on government buildings, and armed clashes with the police broke out. In response, the Kazakh authorities launched an anti-terrorist operation. Almost 1,000 people were injured during the unrest, according to the United Nations.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also officially requested the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in "overcoming the terrorist threat." The CSTO responded by sending peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
01:45 GMTBiden Quietly Authorized $200 Million in New Security Aid to Ukraine in Late December - Reports
01:14 GMTStrong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC