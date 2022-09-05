https://sputniknews.com/20220905/iranian-president-to-participate-in-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan-1100404349.html
Iranian President to Participate in SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
Iranian President to Participate in SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
MOSCOW, September 5 (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on September... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T16:02+0000
2022-09-05T16:02+0000
2022-09-05T16:02+0000
middle east
iran
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092376777_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_732803c092d228c06b294b2f7cdcdf54.jpg
"The president will take part in the SCO summit," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.On July 11, Uzbekistan's acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said that a memorandum on Iran's obligations as a SCO member will be signed at Samarkand summit, adding that this year Iran will be admitted to the SCO.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are partner countries.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092376777_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_874347ea257b9775253061aeaf45d3c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
middle east, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Iranian President to Participate in SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
MOSCOW, September 5 (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on September 15-16, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
"The president will take part in the SCO summit," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.
On July 11, Uzbekistan's acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said that a memorandum on Iran's obligations as a SCO member will be signed
at Samarkand summit, adding that this year Iran will be admitted to the SCO.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are partner countries.