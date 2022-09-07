International
Breaking News: Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/sanctions-fever-instigated-by-west-is-threat-to-whole-world--putin-1100471962.html
Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin
Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin
Video messages from an array of high-profile guests, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T06:12+0000
2022-09-07T06:20+0000
russia
russia
putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100471962.jpg?1662531638
The ‘sanctions fever’ instigated by the so-called collective West is a threat to the whole world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The unwillingness of other countries to ‘obey’ the rules of the West forces them to take hard decisions, Putin said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/facing-down-the-west-development-dawning-of-a-new-world-order-preview-of-putins-speech-at-eef-1100460132.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, putin
russia, putin

Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin

06:12 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 06:20 GMT 07.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Video messages from an array of high-profile guests, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are also on the agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), hosted by the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok'.
The ‘sanctions fever’ instigated by the so-called collective West is a threat to the whole world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The unwillingness of other countries to ‘obey’ the rules of the West forces them to take hard decisions, Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a working visit to the Russian Far East. Tuesday, September 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
Facing Down the West, Development, Dawning of a New World Order: Preview of Putin’s Speech at EEF
01:00 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала