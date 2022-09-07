https://sputniknews.com/20220907/sanctions-fever-instigated-by-west-is-threat-to-whole-world--putin-1100471962.html

Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin

Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin

Video messages from an array of high-profile guests, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T06:12+0000

2022-09-07T06:12+0000

2022-09-07T06:20+0000

russia

russia

putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100471962.jpg?1662531638

The ‘sanctions fever’ instigated by the so-called collective West is a threat to the whole world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The unwillingness of other countries to ‘obey’ the rules of the West forces them to take hard decisions, Putin said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/facing-down-the-west-development-dawning-of-a-new-world-order-preview-of-putins-speech-at-eef-1100460132.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, putin