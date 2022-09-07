https://sputniknews.com/20220907/sanctions-fever-instigated-by-west-is-threat-to-whole-world--putin-1100471962.html
Sanctions Fever Instigated by West is Threat to Whole World – Putin
Video messages from an array of high-profile guests, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
The ‘sanctions fever’ instigated by the so-called collective West is a threat to the whole world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The unwillingness of other countries to ‘obey’ the rules of the West forces them to take hard decisions, Putin said.
Video messages from an array of high-profile guests, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are also on the agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), hosted by the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok'.
