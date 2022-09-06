Not-So-Warm Welcome for New British PM Truss on Social Media
© AFP 2022 / ANDY BUCHANANContender to become the country's next Prime minister and leader of the Conservative party British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a Conservative Party Hustings event in Perth, on August 16, 2022
Incoming British PM Liz Truss has taking one of the most bellicose stances towards Russia over the Ukraine, even encouraging British citizens to go and fight in Kiev's 'Foreign Legion'. She also pitched herself to Tory party members as the candidate to continue Boris Johnson's policies.
Netizens have rolled out the memes for UK's new prime minister Liz Truss.
Social media users were less than impressed as the new leader of the ruling Conservatives and the country was announced after a six-week ballot of 140,000 party members.
Some slammed the former foreign secretary for being too like her predecessor Boris Johnson.
© Twitter/@mikoh123Twitter post criticising new British PM Liz Truss for being too much like her predecessor Boris Johnson
Twitter post criticising new British PM Liz Truss for being too much like her predecessor Boris Johnson
© Twitter/https://twitter.com/SaHreportsA humorous Twitter post about new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
A humorous Twitter post about new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
Others took issue with the process that allowed Truss to take over seamlessly from Johnson without having to call a general election.
© Twitter/@photofan9000A Twitter post calling for a snap general election after the appointment of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
A Twitter post calling for a snap general election after the appointment of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
One user compared the hawkish Truss to Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump after she pledged to send US fighter jets to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Syria — even if that meant direct conflict with Russian forces there.
A Twitter user shares a funny image of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
Yesterday, 18:27 GMT
US political commentator Garland Nixon joked about the looming winter of unaffordable gas and electricity prices in western Europe, thanks to the sanctions on Moscow which Truss and other leaders backed in response to Russia's special military operation in the Ukraine.
© Garland Nixon/TwitterUS political commentator Garland Nixon shares a joke on the election of Liz Truss as new British prime minister
US political commentator Garland Nixon shares a joke on the election of Liz Truss as new British prime minister