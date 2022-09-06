https://sputniknews.com/20220906/not-so-warm-welcome-for-new-british-pm-truss-on-social-media-1100409845.html

Not-So-Warm Welcome for New British PM Truss on Social Media

Not-So-Warm Welcome for New British PM Truss on Social Media

Incoming British PM Liz Truss has taking one of the most bellicose stances towards Russia over the Ukraine, even encouraging British citizens to go and fight... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T04:23+0000

2022-09-06T04:23+0000

2022-09-06T04:23+0000

viral

liz truss

boris johnson

britain

great britain

social media

garland nixon

lizz truss becomes prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100373216_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6bac3650a609ca1d845401e01420748b.jpg

Netizens have rolled out the memes for UK's new prime minister Liz Truss.Social media users were less than impressed as the new leader of the ruling Conservatives and the country was announced after a six-week ballot of 140,000 party members.Some slammed the former foreign secretary for being too like her predecessor Boris Johnson.Others took issue with the process that allowed Truss to take over seamlessly from Johnson without having to call a general election.One user compared the hawkish Truss to Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump after she pledged to send US fighter jets to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Syria — even if that meant direct conflict with Russian forces there. US political commentator Garland Nixon joked about the looming winter of unaffordable gas and electricity prices in western Europe, thanks to the sanctions on Moscow which Truss and other leaders backed in response to Russia's special military operation in the Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/where-next-for-boris-johnsons-many-choices-of-new-career-move-1100392333.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

liz truss, boris johnson, britain, great britain, social media, garland nixon, lizz truss becomes prime minister