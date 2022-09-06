International
Breaking News: Kremlin Expects No Improvement in Ties WIth Britain Under Prime Minister Truss
Not-So-Warm Welcome for New British PM Truss on Social Media
Netizens have rolled out the memes for UK's new prime minister Liz Truss.Social media users were less than impressed as the new leader of the ruling Conservatives and the country was announced after a six-week ballot of 140,000 party members.Some slammed the former foreign secretary for being too like her predecessor Boris Johnson.Others took issue with the process that allowed Truss to take over seamlessly from Johnson without having to call a general election.One user compared the hawkish Truss to Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump after she pledged to send US fighter jets to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Syria — even if that meant direct conflict with Russian forces there. US political commentator Garland Nixon joked about the looming winter of unaffordable gas and electricity prices in western Europe, thanks to the sanctions on Moscow which Truss and other leaders backed in response to Russia's special military operation in the Ukraine.
Not-So-Warm Welcome for New British PM Truss on Social Media

04:23 GMT 06.09.2022
Incoming British PM Liz Truss has taking one of the most bellicose stances towards Russia over the Ukraine, even encouraging British citizens to go and fight in Kiev's 'Foreign Legion'. She also pitched herself to Tory party members as the candidate to continue Boris Johnson's policies.
Netizens have rolled out the memes for UK's new prime minister Liz Truss.
Social media users were less than impressed as the new leader of the ruling Conservatives and the country was announced after a six-week ballot of 140,000 party members.
Some slammed the former foreign secretary for being too like her predecessor Boris Johnson.
Others took issue with the process that allowed Truss to take over seamlessly from Johnson without having to call a general election.
One user compared the hawkish Truss to Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump after she pledged to send US fighter jets to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Syria — even if that meant direct conflict with Russian forces there.
US political commentator Garland Nixon joked about the looming winter of unaffordable gas and electricity prices in western Europe, thanks to the sanctions on Moscow which Truss and other leaders backed in response to Russia's special military operation in the Ukraine.
