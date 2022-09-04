https://sputniknews.com/20220904/truss-to-carry-on-johnsons-ukraine-policy-as-clear-favorite-in-uk-leadership-race-experts-believe-1100350435.html

Truss to Carry on Johnson's Ukraine Policy as Clear Favorite in UK Leadership Race, Experts Believe

04.09.2022

Truss retained a large lead over former finance minister Rishi Sunak in the polls of Conservative Party members as they voted over two months to seed contenders for the top Tory job. The voting closed Friday and the final winner will be announced at 12:30 p.m. BST (11:30 GMT) on Monday.Alan Cafruny, a professor of international affairs with the Department of Government at Hamilton College in New York, told Sputnik that Truss is very likely to emerge as the winner of what he described as a hard-fought election marked by intense personal animosities and a fractured Tory party.Roderick Kiewiet, a professor of political science at the California Institute of Technology, said he did not see any discernible policy differences between the two or between them and the outgoing prime minister.Truss is a former Remainer who turned into a staunch Brexiteer after the 2016 referendum. She seems to have convinced the Tories of her change of heart and improved her chances of winning. On the economy, she is advocating for more expansive deficit spending and tax cuts whereas Sunak favors Thatcherism, which emphasizes free market fairness and limited government spending.Notwithstanding their ideological disagreements, policies will almost certainly exact a heavy burden on working people as the economic crisis deepens, Cafruny suggested.

