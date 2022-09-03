https://sputniknews.com/20220903/weekly-news-wrap-up-biden-calls-maga-extremist-un-to-zaporozhye-donovan-lewis-shooting-1100326871.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Biden Calls Maga Extremist; UN to Zaporozhye; Donovan Lewis Shooting

Weekly News Wrap-up; Biden Calls Maga Extremist; UN to Zaporozhye; Donovan Lewis Shooting

President Biden referred to Republicans who support former president Donald Trump as extremists after his spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre argued that extremism is defined as opposing majority opinion.



Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden, and Alexander Mercouris, Editor in Chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on youtube, join us to discuss Ukraine. After the Ukrainian offensive is crushed, the Washington Post argues that it may be successful. Also, we discuss the UN mission to the Zaporozhye plant.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The unemployment rate rose in August while the US added 315,000 jobs. Also, mortgage rates are rising, and Congress cuts out COVID funds.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. President Biden commented on former President Trump's dominance of the GOP. Also, we discuss how the Global Fragility Act is used to oppress the people of Haiti.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us to discuss this week's stories. There are demands for Clarence Thomas to resign. Also, we discuss the police killing of Donovan Lewis and the Global Fragility Act.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The German foreign minister asserts that democracy is under attack and immediately follows up by saying that she will ignore the pleas of the German voters. Also, we discuss the Hunter Biden controversy, the Biden administration's propensity towards conflict escalation, and the Ukrainian kill list.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

