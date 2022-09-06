https://sputniknews.com/20220906/liz-truss-pledges-to-deal-with-energy-crisis-in-first-speech-as-uk-prime-minister-1100455192.html

Liz Truss Pledges to Deal With Economy, Energy Crisis and NHS in First Speech as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss Pledges to Deal With Economy, Energy Crisis and NHS in First Speech as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has delivered her address to the nation after being appointed Britain's new prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T16:13+0000

2022-09-06T16:13+0000

2022-09-06T16:25+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100455192.jpg?1662481520

In her first speech as prime minister, Liz Truss pledged to "ride out the storm" and rebuild Britain, namely by "delivering" on the economy, energy and the NHS.Truss, who became the UK's third female prime minister, began her address to the nation by paying tribute to her predecessor Boris Johnson, whom she described as a "hugely consequential prime minister."The Tory leader stated that she had a "bold plan" to "grow the economy," saying she would "cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business led growth and investment.""I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing," Truss said.She outlined the energy crunch, which she blamed on Russia, as her second priroity, and pledged to "secure our future energy supply," without specifying what she would do.Truss' third priority would be healthcare: "I will make sure that people can get doctors appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing by delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS."The new British prime minister went on to say "as strong as the storm may be I know that the British people are stronger.""Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination. I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be."The UK is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10 percent and skyrocketing energy bills.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk