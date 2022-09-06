https://sputniknews.com/20220906/uks-new-prime-minister-liz-truss-delivers-first-speech-1100441580.html
UK's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Delivers First Speech
On Monday, Liz Truss was selected as the head of the Conservative Party and became the new British prime minister. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her first speech outside 10 Downing Street.Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100441262_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98cdbcea7776ead3d7cd35276e53ae58.jpg
Sputnik is live from London as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her first speech outside 10 Downing Street.
Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.
