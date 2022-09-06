International
Breaking News: Liz Truss Pledges to Deal With Economy, Energy Crisis and NHS in First Speech as UK Prime Minister
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/uks-new-prime-minister-liz-truss-delivers-first-speech-1100441580.html
UK's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Delivers First Speech
UK's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Delivers First Speech
On Monday, Liz Truss was selected as the head of the Conservative Party and became the new British prime minister. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T16:10+0000
2022-09-06T16:10+0000
world
uk
liz truss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100441262_0:49:3071:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_76bc572b172a4268d7b74a53f49c2f94.jpg
Sputnik is live from London as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her first speech outside 10 Downing Street.Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Liz Truss Delivers First Speech as Britain's Prime Minister
Liz Truss Delivers First Speech as Britain's Prime Minister
2022-09-06T16:10+0000
true
PT192M18S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100441262_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98cdbcea7776ead3d7cd35276e53ae58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, видео
uk, liz truss, видео

UK's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Delivers First Speech

16:10 GMT 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinA camera is pointed to the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
A camera is pointed to the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
On Monday, Liz Truss was selected as the head of the Conservative Party and became the new British prime minister.
Sputnik is live from London as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her first speech outside 10 Downing Street.
Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
The previous UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced his resignation on July 7.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала