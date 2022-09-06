International
Breaking News: European Commission Prepares Proposals to Freeze Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia
After an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, EU member states had reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed...
The decision to suspend the EU visa facilitation deal with Russia may come into effect from September 12, according to the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.Russian applicants will face a lengthier process for EU visa applications, restrictions to multiple visa entries, according to the European Commission.Back in 2007, travel between Russia and the European Union was rendered much easier when the agreement came into force, reducing visa fees, simplifying rules for obtaining multivisas, reducing the list of necessary documents and abolishing visas for diplomats.
13:08 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 06.09.2022)
Svetlana Ekimenko
Being updated
After an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, EU member states had reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.
The decision to suspend the EU visa facilitation deal with Russia may come into effect from September 12, according to the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.
Russian applicants will face a lengthier process for EU visa applications, restrictions to multiple visa entries, according to the European Commission.
"This suspension means Russian citizens will no longer enjoy privilege access to EU for example for tourism and leisure purposes they will face a lengthier, more expensive — more than double the price — and more difficult application process as well as more restrictions for multiple entry visas," the commissioner clarified.
World
EU Diplomats May Approve Suspending Visa Facilitation Regime With Russia on September 7
Yesterday, 09:50 GMT
Back in 2007, travel between Russia and the European Union was rendered much easier when the agreement came into force, reducing visa fees, simplifying rules for obtaining multivisas, reducing the list of necessary documents and abolishing visas for diplomats.
