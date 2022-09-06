European Commission Prepares Proposals to Freeze Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia
13:08 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 06.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Being updated
After an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, EU member states had reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.
The decision to suspend the EU visa facilitation deal with Russia may come into effect from September 12, according to the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.
Russian applicants will face a lengthier process for EU visa applications, restrictions to multiple visa entries, according to the European Commission.
"This suspension means Russian citizens will no longer enjoy privilege access to EU for example for tourism and leisure purposes they will face a lengthier, more expensive — more than double the price — and more difficult application process as well as more restrictions for multiple entry visas," the commissioner clarified.
🔴LIVE: Proposal to fully suspend the EU's Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, ending privileged access to the EU for Russian citizens.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 6, 2022
Watch the press conference by Commissioner @YlvaJohansson https://t.co/cxqCw6mezY
Back in 2007, travel between Russia and the European Union was rendered much easier when the agreement came into force, reducing visa fees, simplifying rules for obtaining multivisas, reducing the list of necessary documents and abolishing visas for diplomats.