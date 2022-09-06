https://sputniknews.com/20220906/european-commission-prepares-proposals-to-freeze-visa-facilitation-agreement-with-russia-1100442493.html

European Commission Prepares Proposals to Freeze Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

After an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, EU member states had reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

The decision to suspend the EU visa facilitation deal with Russia may come into effect from September 12, according to the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.Russian applicants will face a lengthier process for EU visa applications, restrictions to multiple visa entries, according to the European Commission.Back in 2007, travel between Russia and the European Union was rendered much easier when the agreement came into force, reducing visa fees, simplifying rules for obtaining multivisas, reducing the list of necessary documents and abolishing visas for diplomats.

