LIVE UPDATES: Air Defenses Activated After Ukraine Forces Shell Novaya Kakhovka, Say Authorities

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February responding to calls for help from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk who were coming under intensifying attacks from Kiev's troops.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains tense as Ukrainian forces continue to shell the site during Russia's special operation.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission headed by director-general Rafael Grossi arrived at the ZNPP on Thursday: members of the delegation walked the territory and inspected sections of the plant that had been damaged by recent shelling. On Friday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that two IAEA experts will remain at the ZNPP full-time and Moscow welcomed the move.
The ZNPP, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, came under the control of Russian forces after Moscow launched its special military operation in February.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, western countries have rolled out a campaign of comprehensive sanctions against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Third Party's Mediation in Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Not Needed - Russian Diplomat
The mediation of a third country in the exchange of prisoners detained during the special operation of Russia in Ukraine will not bring added value to the process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.
Russia pays much attention to the issues of the exchange of prisoners and detainees and is "extremely concerned about the cruel treatment of Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian security forces, the inhuman conditions of their detention," the diplomat said.
"As for Ukrainian prisoners of war, their fate can be decided only after the consideration of specific cases by the judicial authorities of the DPR and LPR. We are not going to interfere in their competence. If they decide on the possibility of including one or another detainee in the exchange lists, then the appropriate procedures will be launched. We do not think that the involvement of third parties in this work will have any added value," Rudenko said.
05:38 GMT 06.09.2022
Maintenance of Nord Stream Turbine Not Carried Out, Europe is Entirely Responsibility For Situation - Kremlin
05:19 GMT 06.09.2022
Air Defenses Activated After Ukraine Forces Shell Novaya Kakhovka, Say Authorities