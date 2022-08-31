https://sputniknews.com/20220831/suspension-of-eu-russia-visa-agreement-strikes-an-entire-people-indiscriminately-observer-says-1100243660.html

Suspension of EU-Russia Visa Agreement 'Strikes an Entire People Indiscriminately', Observer Says

The EU’s move to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia is irrational, immoral, and bodes poorly for the future of European democracy, Swiss politician and journalist Guy Mettan fears.The Swiss journalist fears the implications Wednesday’s decision will have for democracy within the EU, saying the bloc has effectively allowed countries which are not even members, like Ukraine and the UK, as well as certain zealous members, including Poland, the Baltics and Finland, to “drag” it down a “fatal path” of animosity and hostility.“In principle, the superiority of democracy is based on its ability to identify, through a system of deliberation that involves the whole of society in decision-making, the best solution, or the least bad. But when the system switches to the ‘dark side of the force’ and each party competes fiercely in the worst case [for] who will be the most warmongering, the most aggressive, the least pacifist; to find out who will win the prize for the biggest arms delivery, the most virulent speech, the most deadly warlike extremism; to castigate and ostracize those who have the misfortune to suggest that negotiation, diplomacy, the search for peace could be preferable to war, then it is permissible to be pessimistic and to think that all-out war, ‘whatever the cost’, as Macron would say, becomes the only desired outcome to the conflict which divides Europe,” Mettan warned.The politician predicts that the freeze of the visa facilitation agreement is just the first step, and that their ban will only be a matter of time, “as shown by the uninterrupted surge of anti-Russian sanctions since last February.”In any case, Mettan stressed that while the restrictions which preceded it could be justified due to their targeting of political, military and business leaders, the new measures against visas cross “a symbolic barrier” and “augur an increasingly vicious circle that no one seems able to stop because it is linked to the very functioning of the present Western democracies.”Paolo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation, a Brussels-based geopolitical think tank, echoed Mettan’s concerns, calling the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement a petty and “nonsensical” measure.The observer characterized Brussels’ “draconian measures” as a recipe for the further marginalization of the EU and its member states.The suspension of the visa accord with Russia will result in the issuance of fewer visas to Russian nationals, Josep Borrell said at the conclusion of the two-day EU foreign ministers meeting in Prague on Wednesday.Characterizing Russian travel to neighboring EU countries as a “security risk,” and criticizing Russians for “traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine,” Borrell promised that the suspension of the visa accord would result in a clampdown on Russian nationals applying for visas, making the process “more difficult” and “take longer.”While some countries, including Poland, the Baltics, Finland and Czechia have already restricted visas to Russians, others, including Germany, France, Greece, Cyprus and Hungary have refused bloc-wide restrictions, fearing that doing so would prompt more ordinary Russians to rally around their government.

