EU Member States Agreed on Fully Suspending EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement: Borrell
EU Member States Agreed on Fully Suspending EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement: Borrell
EU foreign ministers have been in Prague since Tuesday to agree on more sanctions against Russia. Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and...
EU Member States Agreed on Fully Suspending EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement: Borrell

13:32 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 31.08.2022)
Being updated
EU foreign ministers have been in Prague since Tuesday to agree on more sanctions against Russia. Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have called for limiting travel from Russia to the bare minimum.
