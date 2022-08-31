https://sputniknews.com/20220831/eu-fails-to-agree-on-russian-visa-ban-amid-resistance-from-hungary-others-budapest-1100221154.html

EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest

EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest

The European Union has been divided on the issue of whether or not to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens, with Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech... 31.08.2022

The EU's foreign ministers have failed to reach an agreement on a joint ban on visas for Russians, with Hungary and other nations refusing to support the idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has indicated.Separately on Wednesday, Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Russia had signed a contract for an additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas per day, with the agreement to run from September to October."In August, the maximum amount of additional deliveries reached 2.6 million cubic meters per day. We have now managed to sign an agreement under which, from September 1, through the southern direction, that is, through Serbia, in excess of the established contracts, the maximum amount of gas supplied daily to Hungary will be 5.8 million cubic meters," he said.

