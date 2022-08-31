https://sputniknews.com/20220831/eu-fails-to-agree-on-russian-visa-ban-amid-resistance-from-hungary-others-budapest-1100221154.html
EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest
EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest
The European Union has been divided on the issue of whether or not to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens, with Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T11:34+0000
2022-08-31T11:34+0000
2022-08-31T12:00+0000
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100221154.jpg?1661947211
The EU's foreign ministers have failed to reach an agreement on a joint ban on visas for Russians, with Hungary and other nations refusing to support the idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has indicated.Separately on Wednesday, Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Russia had signed a contract for an additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas per day, with the agreement to run from September to October."In August, the maximum amount of additional deliveries reached 2.6 million cubic meters per day. We have now managed to sign an agreement under which, from September 1, through the southern direction, that is, through Serbia, in excess of the established contracts, the maximum amount of gas supplied daily to Hungary will be 5.8 million cubic meters," he said.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungary
EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest
11:34 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 31.08.2022)
Being updated
The European Union has been divided on the issue of whether or not to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens, with Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic and Finland barring Russian nationals from visiting their countries, while other nations, including Hungary, France and Germany have questioned the need for the measure.
The EU's foreign ministers have failed to reach an agreement on a joint ban on visas for Russians, with Hungary and other nations refusing to support the idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has indicated.
"The EU will not impose a complete ban on visas for Russians," Szijjarto said, speaking to media on Wednesday. The bloc does intend to cancel its simplified visa regime with Moscow, however, the foreign minister said.
Separately on Wednesday, Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Russia had signed a contract for an additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas per day, with the agreement to run from September to October.
"In August, the maximum amount of additional deliveries reached 2.6 million cubic meters per day. We have now managed to sign an agreement under which, from September 1, through the southern direction, that is, through Serbia, in excess of the established contracts, the maximum amount of gas supplied daily to Hungary will be 5.8 million cubic meters," he said.