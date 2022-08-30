https://sputniknews.com/20220830/hungary-to-ask-europe-to-stop-escalation-of-ukrainian-crisis-foreign-minister-says-1100182174.html

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis, Foreign Minister Says

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Tuesday that he will ask Europe to stop any actions that escalate the crisis in... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A the meeting of the EU foreign ministers today I will ask that we finally reject the proposals that entail the threat of further escalation... and that we focus on establishing peace in Europe," Szijjarto said ahead of the informal ministerial meeting in Prague.According to the minister, if there is no peace in Ukraine in the near future, the consequences of this conflict will be even more tragic, with more people becoming refugees, and Europe facing an unprecedented crisis. The question of Europe's energy supply will become even more serious, Szijjarto said. Earlier, Russia sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will only have a negative effect.

