Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match

Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match

Last month, the 40-year-old tennis legend announced she would retire from the sport after the US Open Championship. 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Longtime tennis star Serena Williams lost her match at the US Open on Friday, as her opponent, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, managed to win 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1. This is likely to be the last professional tennis match played by Williams, who expressed her intention to leave big sports after the tournament.The dramatic match resulted in a whirl of reactions from fellow sport stars and celebrities, praising the tennis superstar for her achievements.Golf legend Tiger Woods congratulated her, saying "it was a privilege to watch greatness."Michelle Obama also expressed her support and adoration.NBA superstars LeBron James and Magic Johnson praised Williams , as well as TV host Oprah Winfrey.She was also praised by fellow tennis stars - Coco Gauf, who is now participating in the US Open, and Andy Roddick, former ATP No 1 player and the last American man to win a Grand Slam title so far.

