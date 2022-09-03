Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match
Last month, the 40-year-old tennis legend announced she would retire from the sport after the US Open Championship.
Longtime tennis star Serena Williams lost her match at the US Open on Friday, as her opponent, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, managed to win 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
This is likely to be the last professional tennis match played by Williams, who expressed her intention to leave big sports after the tournament.
The dramatic match resulted in a whirl of reactions from fellow sport stars and celebrities, praising the tennis superstar for her achievements.
Golf legend Tiger Woods congratulated her, saying "it was a privilege to watch greatness."
© Photo : Tiger WoodsA screenshot of a tweet by Tiger Woods about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
Michelle Obama also expressed her support and adoration.
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
NBA superstars LeBron James and Magic Johnson praised Williams , as well as TV host Oprah Winfrey.
#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU 🐐!! You’re so damn DOPE!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤎 https://t.co/5tSbzz7UHw— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2022
© Photo : Earvin Magic JohnsonA screenshot of a tweet by NBA star Magic Johnson about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams.
© Photo : Oprah WinfreyA screenshot of a tweet by Oprah Winfrey about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
She was also praised by fellow tennis stars - Coco Gauf, who is now participating in the US Open, and Andy Roddick, former ATP No 1 player and the last American man to win a Grand Slam title so far.
© Photo : Coco GauffA screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Coco Gauff about the retirement of Serena Williams
© Photo : andyroddickA screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Andy Roddick about the retirement of Serena Williams
