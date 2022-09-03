International
LIVE: Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220903/greatest-of-all-times-people-praise-serena-williams-as-she-plays-her-last-tennis-match-1100335516.html
Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match
Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match
Last month, the 40-year-old tennis legend announced she would retire from the sport after the US Open Championship. 03.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-03T10:41+0000
2022-09-03T10:41+0000
sport
tennis
serena williams
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105564/06/1055640671_0:134:2864:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_cd31cccbfa2fcedd8c6abc430689fcff.jpg
Longtime tennis star Serena Williams lost her match at the US Open on Friday, as her opponent, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, managed to win 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1. This is likely to be the last professional tennis match played by Williams, who expressed her intention to leave big sports after the tournament.The dramatic match resulted in a whirl of reactions from fellow sport stars and celebrities, praising the tennis superstar for her achievements.Golf legend Tiger Woods congratulated her, saying "it was a privilege to watch greatness."Michelle Obama also expressed her support and adoration.NBA superstars LeBron James and Magic Johnson praised Williams , as well as TV host Oprah Winfrey.She was also praised by fellow tennis stars - Coco Gauf, who is now participating in the US Open, and Andy Roddick, former ATP No 1 player and the last American man to win a Grand Slam title so far.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105564/06/1055640671_76:0:2864:2091_1920x0_80_0_0_f01f8a7d9bfe434f2598db1b40500a44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, tennis, serena williams
sport, tennis, serena williams

Greatest of All Times: People Praise Serena Williams as She Plays Her Last Tennis Match

10:41 GMT 03.09.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoSerena Williams of the United States stretches for a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2014.
Serena Williams of the United States stretches for a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, the 40-year-old tennis legend announced she would retire from the sport after the US Open Championship.
Longtime tennis star Serena Williams lost her match at the US Open on Friday, as her opponent, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, managed to win 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
This is likely to be the last professional tennis match played by Williams, who expressed her intention to leave big sports after the tournament.
The dramatic match resulted in a whirl of reactions from fellow sport stars and celebrities, praising the tennis superstar for her achievements.
Golf legend Tiger Woods congratulated her, saying "it was a privilege to watch greatness."
© Photo : Tiger WoodsA screenshot of a tweet by Tiger Woods about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
A screenshot of a tweet by Tiger Woods about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
A screenshot of a tweet by Tiger Woods about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
© Photo : Tiger Woods
Michelle Obama also expressed her support and adoration.
NBA superstars LeBron James and Magic Johnson praised Williams , as well as TV host Oprah Winfrey.
© Photo : Earvin Magic JohnsonA screenshot of a tweet by NBA star Magic Johnson about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams.
A screenshot of a tweet by NBA star Magic Johnson about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
A screenshot of a tweet by NBA star Magic Johnson about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams.
© Photo : Earvin Magic Johnson
© Photo : Oprah WinfreyA screenshot of a tweet by Oprah Winfrey about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
A screenshot of a tweet by Oprah Winfrey about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
A screenshot of a tweet by Oprah Winfrey about the retirement of tennis star Serena Williams
© Photo : Oprah Winfrey
She was also praised by fellow tennis stars - Coco Gauf, who is now participating in the US Open, and Andy Roddick, former ATP No 1 player and the last American man to win a Grand Slam title so far.
© Photo : Coco GauffA screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Coco Gauff about the retirement of Serena Williams
A screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Coco Gauff about the retirement of Serena Williams - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
A screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Coco Gauff about the retirement of Serena Williams
© Photo : Coco Gauff
© Photo : andyroddickA screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Andy Roddick about the retirement of Serena Williams
A screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Andy Roddick about the retirement of Serena Williams - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
A screenshot of a tweet by tennis player Andy Roddick about the retirement of Serena Williams
© Photo : andyroddick
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала