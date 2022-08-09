https://sputniknews.com/20220809/serena-williams-announces-retirement-from-tennis-1099422621.html

Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

On August 8, 40-year-old American tennis star Serena Williams won a singles match for the first time in more than a year. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

Former world-class tennis player Serena Williams on Tuesday announced that she'd retire from the sport after the upcoming US Open Championship.Earlier, Serena Williams defeated the Spanish player Nuria Parrisas-Diaz (6:3, 6:4) in the first round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Toronto.The victory over Parrisas-Diaz was the first for Williams since June 2021, when the American reached the 1/8 finals of Roland Garros, where she lost to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.In total, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments and ranks second only to Australian Margaret Court. Serena has also won the WTA tournament 73 times. The American won the singles tournament once at the Olympics and took home the gold three times in doubles tournaments at the Games.

