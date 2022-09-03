https://sputniknews.com/20220903/ex-reagan-adviser-world-would-be-living-more-peacefully-if-russia-and-us-had-good-relations--1100342784.html

Ex-Reagan Adviser: World Would Be Living More Peacefully if Russia and US Had Good Relations,

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The entire world would be living more peacefully if Washington and Moscow had good ties, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan...

Russia and America getting along, she added, "could certainly make the whole world feel comfortable."Massie said wherever she has been to in the world she sees Russians and Americans getting along very well. She also noted that she has lectured in almost every US state, and has never seen anyone who wanted to have any war or any bad feelings between Russia and the United States.Massie stressed that the two countries must somehow solve their differences diplomatically.Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russian history and culture, including bestsellers "Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia," as well as "Trust but Verify: Reagan, Russia and Me."

