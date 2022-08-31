https://sputniknews.com/20220831/us-army-general-urges-washington-to-give-kiev-weapons-to-strike-deep-into-russian-territory-1100230992.html

US Army General Urges Washington to Give Kiev Weapons to Strike Deep Into Russian Territory

The United States and its allies have committed tens of billions of dollars' worth of military and economic support to Kiev in recent months

A US Army general has called on Washington and its allies to send longer-range strike systems to Kiev to allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into the Russian hinterland.“The USA and NATO say ‘do not strike on the territory of Russia’, but this is nonsense,” Brig. Gen. (ret.) Mark Arnold told Ukraine’s Channel 24 on Tuesday.The brigadier general called on the Pentagon to transfer Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, as well as longer-range munitions for the HIMARS mobile rocket artillery which has already been sent to the country, plus advanced aircraft and combat drones.The hawkish commander, who served 37 years in the Army and Green Berets, and carried out several tours of duty in US wars of aggression in Iraq and Afghanistan, raised eyebrows last month after penning an op-ed in the Columbus Dispatch in which he called on NATO to get directly involved in the Ukrainian crisis.The general spelled out a scenario for Western intervention, suggesting that if Russia were to veto a US-proposed no-fly zone mission at the United Nations, Washington and NATO could act unilaterally and deploy warplanes in Ukraine, as well as the Donbass and Russia’s Crimea.Russia has repeatedly warned the Western alliance against direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict, with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s remarks in late February about the bloc’s possible involvement prompting Moscow to place its strategic nuclear deterrent on alert.Russian officials have also called on Washington and its allies to stop deliveries of weapons systems to Kiev, pointing to the threat they pose in escalating the crisis, and the danger of weapons smugglers shipping the arms out of the country and creating new crises in other regions.Earlier this month, a Sputnik Arabic investigation uncovered a Ukrainian arms smuggling operation on the dark web, with an arms dealer expressing willingness to ship American-made M4 assault rifles to Yemen via intermediaries in Poland and Portugal. Also in August, CBS News published and then deleted a documentary revealing that only “30 percent” of the West’s military support for Ukraine was actually reaching the front lines.The HIMARS is the most advanced ground-based weapons system that the US has sent to Ukraine to date. HIMARS is a mobile light multiple rocket launcher mounted on a truck frame which can fire six 227 mm rockets up to 92 km. US officials have told media that HIMARS has given the Ukrainian military the tools to engage in precision strikes against high-value Russian targets. However, Russia and its Donbass allies have accused Ukraine of using the weapon to indiscriminately shell civilians in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics cities, as well as areas near the massive nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye region.The US has delivered 16 HIMARS to Ukraine to date, with the Russian Defense Ministry reporting that at least three of the systems had been knocked out by mid-July. On Tuesday, US media reported that Ukraine has resorted to using HIMARS dummies to try to lure Russia into using cruise missiles to target them.

