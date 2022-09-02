https://sputniknews.com/20220902/videos-new-york-teen-slammed-onto-sidewalk-after-cop-allegedly-punches-her-in-the-face-1100288262.html

Videos: New York Teen Slammed Onto Sidewalk After Cop Allegedly Punches Her in the Face

Videos: New York Teen Slammed Onto Sidewalk After Cop Allegedly Punches Her in the Face

On Tuesday, the police were apprehending 22-year-old Elvin James near West 136th Street in New York City. The NYPD said that during the arrest, "several... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T02:35+0000

2022-09-02T02:35+0000

2022-09-02T02:33+0000

americas

us

new york city

new york

police

police brutality

nypd

new york police department (nypd)

twitter

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100288848_90:0:1365:717_1920x0_80_0_0_48ee1c94bc08a5080b34701ed4fe0c65.png

While trying to apprehend a man reportedly involved in an attempted murder, a woman was violently struck in the face by a New York City police officer. Footage of the incident has since gone viral.Video filmed by an onlooker shows the arrest occurred in front of a house as numerous officers and onlookers gather on the scene. The young woman was spotted approaching an officer and pushing what looked to be his shoulder; however, she is later seen quickly falling on her back and slamming onto the sidewalk, as the cop appeared to strike her in the face with an audible blow.Police say that one officer suffered a minor head injury during the interaction. On Thursday, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released a brief video clip of the altercation that was taken on body-worn camera.After the hit, several people can be heard yelling in the background, with one individual saying: "Why would you do that? That’s a little girl."The video reveals that she was then hoisted by two officers and handcuffed. According to NBC New York, the woman, identified as Bronx resident Tamani Crum, 19, was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and impeding governmental operations, the NYPD said.Sewell said in a statement that the Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Group is "ongoingly reviewing" the event and the officer who used force. According to Crum, James knew Crum, who remained conscious throughout the incident and was sent to a local hospital at her request. After the woman "struck" one of the police officers, "the officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand," she added.Some expressed sympathy for the victim and raised questions about police violence, but the vast majority of social media users noted that the police officer, although he reacted forcefully, had every right to defend himself from the attacks of a woman who was preventing him from carrying out an arrest."That was aggressive, and chilling….wow. But why would someone swing at a cop? If I did that, I’d expect to get wrecked," another opined."Respectfully, she struck a cop which is assault. Laying hands on a cop isn’t smart," another user summed.Earlier this week, a 78-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the driver allegedly dragged her out of the cab and reportedly stole her purse in Brooklyn, New York City.

https://sputniknews.com/20220901/video-elderly-nyc-woman-forcibly-kicked-out-of-cab-as-driver-reportedly-stole-wallet-1100250483.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, new york city, new york, police, police brutality, nypd, new york police department (nypd), twitter, video