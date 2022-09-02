https://sputniknews.com/20220902/videos-new-york-teen-slammed-onto-sidewalk-after-cop-allegedly-punches-her-in-the-face-1100288262.html
Videos: New York Teen Slammed Onto Sidewalk After Cop Allegedly Punches Her in the Face
On Tuesday, the police were apprehending 22-year-old Elvin James near West 136th Street in New York City. The NYPD said that during the arrest, "several persons" present "interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers."
While trying to apprehend a man reportedly involved in an attempted murder, a woman was violently struck in the face by a New York City police officer. Footage of the incident has since gone viral.
Video filmed by an onlooker shows the arrest occurred in front of a house as numerous officers and onlookers gather on the scene. The young woman was spotted approaching an officer and pushing what looked to be his shoulder; however, she is later seen quickly falling on her back and slamming onto the sidewalk, as the cop appeared to strike her in the face with an audible blow.
Police say that one officer suffered a minor head injury during the interaction. On Thursday, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released a brief video clip of the altercation that was taken on body-worn camera.
After the hit, several people can be heard yelling in the background, with one individual saying: "Why would you do that? That’s a little girl."
The video reveals that she was then hoisted by two officers and handcuffed. According to NBC New York, the woman, identified as Bronx resident Tamani Crum, 19, was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and impeding governmental operations, the NYPD said.
Sewell said in a statement that the Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Group is "ongoingly reviewing" the event and the officer who used force.
According to Crum, James knew Crum, who remained conscious throughout the incident and was sent to a local hospital at her request. After the woman "struck" one of the police officers, "the officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand," she added.
Some expressed sympathy for the victim and raised questions about police violence, but the vast majority of social media users noted that the police officer, although he reacted forcefully, had every right to defend himself from the attacks of a woman who was preventing him from carrying out an arrest.
"She went after the police officer. He was well within his rights to defend himself. Stop attacking officers people," one user wrote.
"That was aggressive, and chilling….wow. But why would someone swing at a cop? If I did that, I’d expect to get wrecked," another opined.
"Respectfully, she struck a cop which is assault. Laying hands on a cop isn’t smart," another user summed.
Earlier this week, a 78-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the driver allegedly dragged her out of the cab and reportedly stole her purse in Brooklyn, New York City.