Video: Elderly NYC Woman Forcibly Kicked Out of Cab as Driver Reportedly Stole Wallet

A 78-year-old woman who needed an Access-A-Ride in Brooklyn, New York City, was sent to the hospital after the driver allegedly dragged her out of the vehicle, US media reported on Wednesday.The disturbing incident, which took place in Marine Park, was captured in a video that emerged on Twitter.Video shows the driver pull the woman out of his car by grabbing her leg after an earlier dispute that was not captured on cellphone footage. The video, which was recorded by a 35-year-old good Samaritan who attempted to intervene, showed the woman being forced onto the road alongside a Nissan sedan as she shouted at the driver.A balding middle-aged man, apparently the driver, tries to leave after seeing the eyewitness record the incident, but when the woman says that he took her phone, he turns around and voluntarily gives it to the eyewitness.When the driver realizes he cannot keep the victim's cell phone, he flees in his car and runs over the helpful bystander. The good Samaritan and the woman were both transported to the hospital in stable condition. Although the driver left the area in a hurry, his plates and make of his car are clearly visible in the video.New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission responded to the viral video by saying that it is aware of the incident, and is working with the New York Police Department on the investigation.

