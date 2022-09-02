https://sputniknews.com/20220902/trump-accuses-biden-of-being-insane-after-his-speech-against-45th-president-maga-republicans-1100300215.html

Trump Accuses Biden of Being ‘Insane’ After His Speech Against 45th President, MAGA Republicans

Republicans have reacted angrily to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation as they slammed him for using political language during the speech that the... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump has hit back at Joe Biden's “soul of the nation” address, in which the US president slammed the former POTUS and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the Constitution.The 45th US president then claimed that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”Republicans lawmakers, for their part, also scoffed at Biden’s address to the nation that was only broadcast live by CNN and MSNBC.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that “there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul” and that “the American people are hurting” because of Biden’s policies. Graham urged the 46th president to “stop lecturing and change” his policies “before it’s too late.”A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”The remarks followed Biden arguing in his 24-minute address on Thursday that Trump and MAGA Republicans “represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic” and that they purportedly “don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people.”The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the January 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol.“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to marry who you love. They look at the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots”.January 6, 2022 marked the first anniversary of the Capitol breach, which saw a mob, including some supporters of Trump, attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in US history.Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite having called on his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7th condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.

