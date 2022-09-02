International
BREAKING: There Are No Russian Heavy Weapons Near Zaporozhye NPP, Shoigu Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/trump-accuses-biden-of-being-insane-after-his-speech-against-45th-president-maga-republicans-1100300215.html
Trump Accuses Biden of Being ‘Insane’ After His Speech Against 45th President, MAGA Republicans
Trump Accuses Biden of Being ‘Insane’ After His Speech Against 45th President, MAGA Republicans
Republicans have reacted angrily to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation as they slammed him for using political language during the speech that the... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T09:41+0000
2022-09-02T09:41+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
republicans
maga
speech
constitution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100296636_0:172:3071:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_f47b6afdf6ae7828ce13c632ca526b73.jpg
Donald Trump has hit back at Joe Biden's “soul of the nation” address, in which the US president slammed the former POTUS and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the Constitution.The 45th US president then claimed that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”Republicans lawmakers, for their part, also scoffed at Biden’s address to the nation that was only broadcast live by CNN and MSNBC.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that “there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul” and that “the American people are hurting” because of Biden’s policies. Graham urged the 46th president to “stop lecturing and change” his policies “before it’s too late.”A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”The remarks followed Biden arguing in his 24-minute address on Thursday that Trump and MAGA Republicans “represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic” and that they purportedly “don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people.”The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the January 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol.“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to marry who you love. They look at the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots”.January 6, 2022 marked the first anniversary of the Capitol breach, which saw a mob, including some supporters of Trump, attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in US history.Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite having called on his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7th condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/biden-trump-maga-republicans-represent-extremism-that-threaten-very-foundation-of-our-republic-1100289907.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/get-well-soon-trump-claims-biden-contracted-not-covid-19-but-dementia-1097988716.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100296636_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a047c8b1223f322f16c177354fbabc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, donald trump, republicans, maga, speech, constitution
us, joe biden, donald trump, republicans, maga, speech, constitution

Trump Accuses Biden of Being ‘Insane’ After His Speech Against 45th President, MAGA Republicans

09:41 GMT 02.09.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump reacts after speaking near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas
President Donald Trump reacts after speaking near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Republicans have reacted angrily to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation as they slammed him for using political language during the speech that the 46th US president delivered from Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Donald Trump has hit back at Joe Biden's “soul of the nation” address, in which the US president slammed the former POTUS and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the Constitution.
Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted that “someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
Americas
Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’
00:13 GMT
The 45th US president then claimed that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”
“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!” Trump argued.
Republicans lawmakers, for their part, also scoffed at Biden’s address to the nation that was only broadcast live by CNN and MSNBC.
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that “there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul” and that “the American people are hurting” because of Biden’s policies. Graham urged the 46th president to “stop lecturing and change” his policies “before it’s too late.”
A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”

Another Republican Senator, Marsha Blackburn, accused Biden of using political language during the speech, claiming that POTUS “attacked” Republicans “to distract from the fact his economic agenda caused inflation to reach a historic 40-year high and sent our [US] economy into a recession.”

The remarks followed Biden arguing in his 24-minute address on Thursday that Trump and MAGA Republicans “represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic” and that they purportedly “don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people.”
The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the January 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Viral
'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 But Dementia
1 August, 03:48 GMT
“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to marry who you love. They look at the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots”.
January 6, 2022 marked the first anniversary of the Capitol breach, which saw a mob, including some supporters of Trump, attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in US history.
Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite having called on his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7th condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала