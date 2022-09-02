https://sputniknews.com/20220902/biden-trump-maga-republicans-represent-extremism-that-threaten-very-foundation-of-our-republic-1100289907.html

Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’

US President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor and republicans within the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement late Thursday, calling the two entities a... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor and republicans within the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement late Thursday, calling the two entities a threat to the "very foundation" of US democracy."Equality and democracy are under assault," Biden said during a primetime address in Pennsylvania. "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal.""Trump and MAGA Republicans represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic … MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people," he stressed.Biden took the opportunity to underscore that "plain and simple -- there is no place for political violence in America. Period. None." He continued, stating that the US cannot be "pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They are incompatible."Protesters outside Independence Hall, where Biden held his speech, were heard shouting "Let's go, Brandon" amid a chorus of what is believed to be police sirens.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

