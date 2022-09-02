International
Breaking News: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’ - Biden
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/biden-trump-maga-republicans-represent-extremism-that-threaten-very-foundation-of-our-republic-1100289907.html
Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’
Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’
US President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor and republicans within the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement late Thursday, calling the two entities a... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T00:13+0000
2022-09-02T00:42+0000
americas
joe biden
us
nationwide address
speech
democracy
maga
pennsylvania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100290105_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_76d8ebad552769d969f40df57eb6e3f0.jpg
US President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor and republicans within the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement late Thursday, calling the two entities a threat to the "very foundation" of US democracy."Equality and democracy are under assault," Biden said during a primetime address in Pennsylvania. "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal.""Trump and MAGA Republicans represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic … MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people," he stressed.Biden took the opportunity to underscore that "plain and simple -- there is no place for political violence in America. Period. None." He continued, stating that the US cannot be "pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They are incompatible."Protesters outside Independence Hall, where Biden held his speech, were heard shouting "Let's go, Brandon" amid a chorus of what is believed to be police sirens.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100290105_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43f1d0749ebd6e79b6b2e7e3671fc3eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, nationwide address, speech, democracy, maga, pennsylvania
joe biden, us, nationwide address, speech, democracy, maga, pennsylvania

Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’

00:13 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 00:42 GMT 02.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
US President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor and republicans within the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement late Thursday, calling the two entities a threat to the "very foundation" of US democracy.
"Equality and democracy are under assault," Biden said during a primetime address in Pennsylvania. "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal."
"Trump and MAGA Republicans represent the extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic … MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people," he stressed.
Biden took the opportunity to underscore that "plain and simple -- there is no place for political violence in America. Period. None." He continued, stating that the US cannot be "pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They are incompatible."
Protesters outside Independence Hall, where Biden held his speech, were heard shouting "Let's go, Brandon" amid a chorus of what is believed to be police sirens.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала