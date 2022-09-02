International
'Dementia, Diarrhea, Dark Brandon' and Other Words Netizens Used to Troll Joe Biden 'Democracy' Post
'Dementia, Diarrhea, Dark Brandon' and Other Words Netizens Used to Troll Joe Biden 'Democracy' Post
02.09.2022
US President Joe Biden was mocked online after apparently attempting to join an internet trend to describe oneself in just one word. POTUS chose the word "Democracy" seemingly to continue the discourse he started in his September 1 fiery speech explaining how Trump's MAGA supporters allegedly undermined it.However, many did not appreciate his attempt to keep up with modern trends, suggesting better or sometimes just insulting words to describe the current president, who has suffered low support ratings of late, according to polls. Oddly enough, many of those words also started with "D".Several netizens failed to stick to the one-word trend, instead coming up with a phrase "dark Brandon" playing on the lasting "Let's Go Brandon" meme which the president's Republican opponents have been promoting for several months. Some Twitterians accompanied the "dark Brandon" posts with images of a sinister looking Biden and his supposed lookalikes among the mass media villains.The decorations for Biden's September 1 speech, the evening White House highlighted by dark-red projectors, only boosted the feeling among netizens that POTUS was about to announce something sinister akin to Chancellor Palpatine's speech in “Revenge of the Sith”.In his speech, Biden targeted the supporters of former President Donald Trump, as potentially disastrous midterm elections loom. He claimed that MAGA supporters are undermining US democracy and support "insurrection", referring to how the Democrats call the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
'Dementia, Diarrhea, Dark Brandon' and Other Words Netizens Used to Troll Joe Biden 'Democracy' Post

17:05 GMT 02.09.2022
The US president villainized the devotees of Donald Trump's MAGA ideas in his September 1 speech, but very soon got a taste of his own medicine – online.
US President Joe Biden was mocked online after apparently attempting to join an internet trend to describe oneself in just one word. POTUS chose the word "Democracy" seemingly to continue the discourse he started in his September 1 fiery speech explaining how Trump's MAGA supporters allegedly undermined it.
However, many did not appreciate his attempt to keep up with modern trends, suggesting better or sometimes just insulting words to describe the current president, who has suffered low support ratings of late, according to polls. Oddly enough, many of those words also started with "D".
Several netizens failed to stick to the one-word trend, instead coming up with a phrase "dark Brandon" playing on the lasting "Let's Go Brandon" meme which the president's Republican opponents have been promoting for several months. Some Twitterians accompanied the "dark Brandon" posts with images of a sinister looking Biden and his supposed lookalikes among the mass media villains.
The decorations for Biden's September 1 speech, the evening White House highlighted by dark-red projectors, only boosted the feeling among netizens that POTUS was about to announce something sinister akin to Chancellor Palpatine's speech in “Revenge of the Sith”.
In his speech, Biden targeted the supporters of former President Donald Trump, as potentially disastrous midterm elections loom. He claimed that MAGA supporters are undermining US democracy and support "insurrection", referring to how the Democrats call the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
"While the threat to America is real, we are not powerless in the face of these threats. There are far more Americans of every background and belief who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those who accept it. […] America must choose. To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism? Or a nation of fear and division and of darkness," POTUS stated.
