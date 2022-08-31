https://sputniknews.com/20220831/uk-food-banks-buckling-under-unsustainable-surge-voice-fears-of-bleak--disturbing-winter-ahead-1100205776.html

UK Food Banks Buckling Under ‘Unsustainable’ Surge, Voice Fears of ‘Bleak & Disturbing’ Winter Ahead

UK Food banks are warning that amid the rising cost of living there has been a “dramatic” surge in the number of people seeking emergency help, The Guardian reported.Predicting a “bleak and disturbing” winter, 70% of the 169 food bank representatives interviewed by the outlet revealed that they might be forced to turn people away or downsize emergency rations. Almost 90% of the food providers said demand had risen since April, with 87% acknowledging severe supply issues, a survey by the Independent Food Aid Network UK (Ifan UK) showed.Food donation levels have plummeted since April, according to almost three-quarters of the providers. One in five of the food charities are already shrinking the size of emergency rations, while more than half have been forced to resort to their own limited cash reserves to augment food parcels.Food Banks ‘Buckling Under Strain’Skyrocketing food prices and plummeting donations have resulted in a deficit of £56,000 in the first half of 2022 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in Scotland.There have been growing fears that the growing squeeze on household budgets will result in “poor mental health spiraling”.The cost of living crisis was a “clear and present danger,” Simon Lellow, operations manager of Telford Crisis Support, has warned.‘Heading for Catastrophe’This comes as shop price inflation soared by a record 5.1% in August, led by a 10.5% rise in fresh food prices, according to new figures published by the British Retail Consortium and market research firm NielsenIQ on Wednesday. This is the highest rate since September 2008.Since 2021, energy and electricity prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. Inflation and the growth in food and energy prices accelerated across Europe against the backdrop of sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.With the UK inflation rate year over year reaching 10.1% for the month of July, the US investment bank Goldman Sachs also warned on August 30 that it might top 22% next year, if wholesale energy prices remain at current high levels.Despite UK gas prices dropping by more than 20% on Tuesday amid reports of ongoing efforts to fill European gas storages ahead of winter, energy costs remain 12 times higher than before the energy crisis spiraled.Furthermore, millions of homes across Britain could be facing fuel poverty after energy regulator Ofgem announced on August 26 that the energy price cap would increase by 80% from October 1 because of rising global energy prices. This move would take the average gas and electricity bill from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.Independent Food Aid Network UK (Ifan), which supports more than 550 food banks across the country, has urged the government to introduce “urgent, cash first interventions.”According to Sabine Goodwin, a co-ordinator of Ifan UK, additional government support was needed as relying on overburdened food banks was “unconscionable and unsustainable”.“It’s for the government to ensure the basic needs of its citizens are met, not food aid charities buckling under the strain,” Goodwin said.

