MSM Melts Down as Tucker Carlson Calls to End Russia Sanctions Amid Europe’s ‘Descent Into Poverty’

Mainstream media outlets in the US are once again attacking Fox News host Tucker Carlson after another blistering critique of the West’s proxy war against Russia from the anti-establishment commentator Monday night.The ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host “has baselessly blamed Joe Biden for not stopping the war in Ukraine,” fumed UK-based outlet The Independent the following day.“Tucker Carlson Swears Vladimir Putin Is Winning The War In Ukraine, Even Though All Signs Point To Russia Losing,” read a predictably dramatic headline from Uproxx Tuesday.But rather than ‘debunking’ Carlson’s points, such sentiments, however, seem to vindicate much of his commentary.“Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that? So the most advanced continent on the planet, the birthplace of Western civilization–our civilization–is getting much poorer very quickly. It’s moving backward at high speed.”While “just a year ago Europe was a modern place,” where “last year only about 6% of Germans used wood to heat their homes… that has changed dramatically,” and now “demand for firewood in Germany has risen so fast that there is none left to buy,” Carlson explained. Now, as a result, “desperate Germans are now cutting their own wood, scouring the forest like their ancestors for sources of heat… They’re burning wood, again, as they did during the feudal period.”But while Germany is leading the pack in terms of self-inflicted economic pain, it’s far from the only country to be victimized by its aggressively anti-Russian leaders, the Fox host noted.“In Poland, families are standing in line for days to buy coal. Not in 1910, right now - tonight. Cars cued up outside coal mines hoping for fuel. ‘This is beyond imagination,’ one 57-year-old Polish man told Reuters. ‘People are sleeping in their cars. I remember the communist times but it didn’t cross my mind that we could return to something worse.’”Things are looking similarly grim in Western Europe as well.Despite its previous status as a “net exporter” of energy, “the French government has announced energy rationing this winter,” Carlson pointed out. “Now there won’t be enough heat in France for everyone in the country to stay warm.” And “in the UK, 70% of restaurants are preparing to close, to go under… because when winter comes, they won’t be able to afford to keep the heat and lights on.”“This is happening across Europe in every country,” Carlson said.“So the question is ‘why is it happening,’ and the answer is extremely simple: there is an energy shortage in Europe. Cheap energy is essential. It is the key to everything that a normal society strives for–prosperity, safety, a longer lifespan for its citizens. Everything depends on cheap energy, but Europe no longer has it, and as a result, things are falling apart very quickly.”With already unbearably high European energy prices now set to spike as temperatures cool down and demand for gas increases, “the price rise” in Germany “is approaching 50% in a single week,” Carlson explained. And “in France, electricity went up 25% in one day.”With natural gas now “seven times more expensive” than it was in Europe last year, the Fox journalist concluded that “it turns out if you don’t have cheap natural gas you can’t run the continent.”This reality, he said, runs contrary to the perception–widely-held in the West–“that fossil fuels were on their way out.” Carlson went on to claim that “green energy cannot replace fossil fuels… anytime soon,” blaming beliefs to the contrary on both “the Davos people and our own leaders.”“If they actually believed climate change was an imminent threat, an existential emergency, the first thing they would have done… would have been to ban private jets. Oh, but no. To this day, Al Gore still flies on private jets,” Carlson pointed out, noting that such figures “know they personally will escape the consequences of their own policies.”“So when the French president announces that his people are facing the “end of abundance,” he’s not talking about himself. He’s not facing the end of abundance, none of them are. Macron and all of them understand they will always be rich and always be protected. They know that for certain.”The upside to these Western leaders’ admissions, Carlson said, is that “everyone else who’s been paying attention can see they are lying. They are frauds, and the entire population of Europe now knows that.” He noted that just four years ago, when former President Donald Trump “warned Europe about its energy future during a speech at the United Nations,” the German delegation he addressed were “laughing.” But they’re not laughing anymore, Carlson said, and when Europeans realize freezing temperatures are liable to “kill their grandmother… The status quo will crumble.”“Factories will close, unemployment will rise, disposable income will disappear,” per Carlson. “And we’re seeing signs of that already. Personal savings rates are down dramatically. In this country, 60% of Americans can’t cover an unexpected $400 expense. Credit card debt is increasing year over year by 13% – that’s the biggest jump in 20 years.”With total household debt at an all-time high, Carlson claimed that “when the cost of keeping your apartment warm jumps by hundreds of percent in a single year… You change your behavior radically.”“You’re no longer tempted to buy a new $1,400 iPhone or shop at Whole Foods or even pick up an extra cappuccino. The entire consumer economy grinds to a halt because there’s no discretionary income.”Meanwhile, central banks “seem to be making things worse on purpose,” he pointed out.“The same central banks that have intentionally caused inflation – and they did – those same central banks are now hiking rates to destroy demand,” Carlson reported. However, “this isn’t a demand problem” but “a supply problem,” and the end result is that “the West does not have enough energy to continue its economy or its society.”But such a contingency was not difficult to foresee, the Fox News host pointed out. Citing EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen’s admonition to working Europeans that banning all Russian oil would “not be easy… but we simply have to do it,” Carlson notes that “Europe responded” to Russian operations in Ukraine “by imposing sanctions that it knew would inevitably cause energy shortages.”She’s not the only one. In March, President Joe Biden conceded that anti-Russian sanctions would have a similar impact on the availability of food, noting that “food shortages” are “going to be real.”“The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia,” Biden informed reporters at a news conference in Brussels. “It's imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries, and our country as well.”But despite causing “food and energy shortages throughout the West,” sanctions “didn’t hurt Russia.”“Russia today has more than enough energy, more energy than it can use or sell. In fact, Russia has so much excess natural gas that it’s simply setting it on fire. That’s right, flaring it, as they say. A Russian plant near the border with Finland is burning $10 million of natural gas every day.”“You can reach a place in your society where the people in charge – and their lapdogs in the media – become so completely disconnected from the concerns of actual people, become so totally uninterested in the lives of citizens, that society becomes very volatile. And we are fast approaching that point.”“So, we could fix this problem. The solution to this catastrophe is very straightforward: end the war in Ukraine, re-establish energy flows into Europe, and save the global economy – including ours. Is Joe Biden doing that? Are other reckless Western leaders like Boris Johnson doing that? No, they’re doing the opposite. They’re sending billions more from their dying economies to Ukrainian oligarchs, and for no good reason.” Now, Carlson notes, working British people are left to fend for themselves as their government predicts possible “multi-day blackouts in the middle of winter.”A similar realization is taking hold throughout the European continent, the Fox host explained, saying that Spain and Italy are actively mandating temperature controls for their people. “France is fining their shopkeepers for keeping their doors open and running their air conditioning, so we can send more weapons to one of the most corrupt governments in the world.”In the US, taxpayers have “sent more than $10 billion in military aid” for “what [Senate Minority leader] Mitch McConnell tells us is the most important thing in the world,” and “Congress has approved more than $30 billion dollars in additional spending.”But, Carlson asks, “how is all that spending working out? Are we winning the war in Ukraine? Have we bankrupted Vladimir Putin, like Joe Biden claimed we would? The ruble just hit a 7-year-high against the US dollar in June… Russia’s doing well; Europe is not doing well at all. Now Joe Biden is calling for an ‘unconditional surrender’ from Vladiimir Putin.”“Here’s the weird thing: by any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine. He is winning the war in Ukraine. And Joe Biden looks at that and says, ‘We won’t stop until you proffer an ‘unconditional surrender.’”“This isn’t bad policy, this is nuts.”

