International
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/nearly-one-in-four-adults-in-britain-plan-to-never-turn-heating-on-this-winter-poll-shows-1100114759.html
Nearly One in Four Adults in Britain Plan to Never Turn Heating On This Winter, Poll Shows
Nearly One in Four Adults in Britain Plan to Never Turn Heating On This Winter, Poll Shows
Last week, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 because of rising... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T13:14+0000
2022-08-29T13:14+0000
uk
energy
poll
heating
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105131/31/1051313170_0:283:3000:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4285d16c1c38050778b17fb95f5877.jpg
According to a recent poll conducted by Savanta ComRes, 23% of Britons plan to never turn their heating on this winter, while 69% will switch their heating on less, and 11% intend to take out a loan to be able to pay their energy bills. Among parents of children aged under 18, the number of respondents who said they won't turn their heating on at all rose to 27%, the survey specified. 2,000 UK adults took part in the polling, which was conducted on July 29-30. On August 26, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices will continue to rise, and urged the future British prime minister to take effective measures to tackle the issue.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105131/31/1051313170_123:0:2988:2149_1920x0_80_0_0_79ebfa66335a1d83ee7219051cb48eb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, energy, poll, heating, energy
uk, energy, poll, heating, energy

Nearly One in Four Adults in Britain Plan to Never Turn Heating On This Winter, Poll Shows

13:14 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP PhotoThe Nest Learning Thermostat
The Nest Learning Thermostat - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 because of rising global energy prices.
According to a recent poll conducted by Savanta ComRes, 23% of Britons plan to never turn their heating on this winter, while 69% will switch their heating on less, and 11% intend to take out a loan to be able to pay their energy bills.
Among parents of children aged under 18, the number of respondents who said they won't turn their heating on at all rose to 27%, the survey specified.
2,000 UK adults took part in the polling, which was conducted on July 29-30.
On August 26, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices will continue to rise, and urged the future British prime minister to take effective measures to tackle the issue.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала