Nearly One in Four Adults in Britain Plan to Never Turn Heating On This Winter, Poll Shows
According to a recent poll conducted by Savanta ComRes, 23% of Britons plan to never turn their heating on this winter, while 69% will switch their heating on less, and 11% intend to take out a loan to be able to pay their energy bills. Among parents of children aged under 18, the number of respondents who said they won't turn their heating on at all rose to 27%, the survey specified. 2,000 UK adults took part in the polling, which was conducted on July 29-30. On August 26, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices will continue to rise, and urged the future British prime minister to take effective measures to tackle the issue.
According to a recent poll conducted by Savanta ComRes, 23% of Britons plan to never turn their heating on this winter, while 69% will switch their heating on less, and 11% intend to take out a loan to be able to pay their energy bills.
Among parents of children aged under 18, the number of respondents who said they won't turn their heating on at all rose to 27%, the survey specified.
2,000 UK adults took part in the polling, which was conducted on July 29-30.
On August 26, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced
an 80% increase in the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices will continue to rise, and urged the future British prime minister to take effective measures to tackle the issue.