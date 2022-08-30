https://sputniknews.com/20220830/liz-truss-unable-to-present-plan-on-cost-of-living-crisis-over-lack-of-info--data-from-treasury-1100146374.html

Liz Truss 'Unable' to Present Plan on Cost-of-Living Crisis Over 'Lack of Info & Data From Treasury'

Despite the mounting cost of living crunch, there have still not been any detailed meetings about how to mitigate the skyrocketing costs between UK Treasury officials and the camp of Tory leadership race frontrunner Liz Truss, the i reported.Both ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak and his rival, Foreign Secretary Truss, face pressure to offer more clarity regarding their plans of helping struggling households and businesses. Voters are being left in the dark as to what support they might hope for after one of the candidates finally enters No 10 Downing Street as the next Prime Minister, sources are cited as saying.The results of the Tory leadership contest will not be announced until September 5, after the ballots of the UK Conservative party’s around 160,000 members are counted.The campaign of the odds-on favorite to become Britain’s third female leader after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May has claimed Liz Truss is not able, or prepared, to make any concrete announcements until “she has been able to look at all the information and data available” from the Treasury.Outgoing PM Boris Johnson, who on July 7 announced his resignation from a premiership mired in controversy and scandal, authorized the Cabinet Secretary to hold discussions with Truss and Sunak to “support them in preparations to form an administration”.However, there has been a lack of such meetings, with the opposition slamming a “zombie government” which is failing to take a grip on many of the problems facing the country.Truss cancelled a scheduled interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, due to take place on Tuesday, where voters expected her to be grilled on her support package.Officials at HM Treasury - the government's economic and finance ministry - have reportedly been working on various options they will present to the new PM.But despite the urgency of addressing the plethora of issues, these options will only be presented after either Sunak or Truss takes office next week.‘Dither & Delay’The opposition Labour party has been urging that the two rivals in the Tory leadership race meet with Treasury officials in the coming days.Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused Truss and Sunak of “hiding from scrutiny” and urged them to “set out the details of their plans now to reassure the public”.According to the Liberal Democrats, the Government “doesn’t care and just doesn’t get it”.However, the camps of both Truss and Sunak have confirmed they have not had detailed meetings about policy decisions on the cost of living crisis further than standard “access talks” typical for a handover procedure.“Access meetings with the Cabinet Secretary have been offered to provide limited briefings to help prepare for forming an administration. But addressing the cost of living crisis will rightly require the full support and advice that is only available to the government of the day,” a Truss campaign source said.Liz Truss’s allies have insisted that both the Foreign Secretary and her team were making every effort to ensure that “they are able to hit the ground running if she is elected Prime Minister”.The two leadership contenders have been using the summer of campaigning to woo Tory party members with their plans on taxes and spending.The foreign secretary outlined £30bn of tax cuts, including scrapping the proposed rise in corporation tax and reversing the government's National Insurance hike.Truss also seeks to scrap what is known as the "green levy." This is the part of a household’s energy bill that pays for social and green projects. Truss has been saying she favours tax cuts to put more money back into people's pockets, and not ruled out direct support to vulnerable households. Truss, who previously promised an "emergency budget" to push through her tax cuts, has insisted that when she is PM she would ‘consider the latest data’ before making any decisions.Rishi Sunak’s pitch has been to hold off on large tax cuts until soaring inflation, predicted by the Bank of England to peak this winter at 13.1%, is under control.Sunak has promised to scrap the 5% VAT rate on household energy bills for a year if the price cap is raised by the energy regulator above £3,000 in autumn.Ofgem announced the energy price cap would increase by 80% from October. The decision will take the average gas and electricity bill from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.

