Tories Warned of 'Big Trouble’ Ahead Unless Liz Truss 'Rethinks Tax Cuts' as Labour Surges in Polls

In the Tory premiership race, the campaign of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who is facing off against ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has been defined by a radical... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

The tax-cut-based economic agenda touted by No 10 hopeful Liz Truss has sparked mounting panic among high-ranking Conservatives, reported the Observer. Senior Tories allegedly fear that their party might suffer devastating electoral losses under a Truss premiership. Their concerns have been fueled even more after a recent poll showed that UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s initiative on freezing energy bills had boosted his popularly.The latest Opinium poll for the Observer interviewed 2,001 UK adults from August 17–18, revealing that Labour had gained its biggest, eight point lead, over the Conservatives in months.According to the survey, after Starmer’s party proposed freezing the energy price cap in response to the cost of living crisis, the policy hit home with nearly two-thirds of voters.62% of those surveyed support Labour’s policy of freezing energy bills, Opinium found. About 40% of respondents feared they would not afford the rise in the energy cap due to be announced by regulator Ofgem without cutting back on other essentials.Furthermore, both Tory leadership candidates – frontrunner Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - were shown trailing Keir Starmer as the preferred prime minister.The new poll findings feed into the YouGov survey figures published in The Times on Friday, which gave Labour a lead of 13 - its largest since 2013.‘In Big Trouble’After the result of the summer-long contest is announced on September 5, either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak will replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Truss has a 32-point lead over her rival, according to a Sky News poll on August 18. But looking further ahead, several former cabinet ministers have reportedly warned that unless Liz Truss rethinks her economic policies, Starmer could be on course for No 10.Truss’s campaign has been centered around a £30bn package of tax cuts, which she claims will boost investment while lowering inflation. Abandoning next April’s rise in corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent and reversing the planned rise in National Insurance, introduced in April this year by Sunak as then-chancellor, would boost the “supply side” of the economy, insisted Truss.However, a former Cabinet minister was cited by the outlet as saying:The Tory critic added that under a Truss premiership the party could just as well “write off those ‘blue wall’ seats”. “Cutting taxes won’t help us win support in the ‘red wall’ either. You can’t cut taxes and level up,” the ex-minister added.Similar fears were voiced by ex-Tory chancellor Kenneth Clarke. In an interview in the Observer’s New Review, he slammed the tactics espoused by Truss as “simplistic”.Earlier, former cabinet minister Michael Gove branded Liz Truss’s plan to focus on cutting taxes as a “holiday from reality,” announcing he was throwing his weight behind Rishi Sunak.Gove said in a Times article believed Sunak “makes the right arguments”.Truss has repeatedly claimed she would resist more “handouts” to households feeling the squeeze on their budgets.Gove, however, said the tax-cutting approach would fail to benefit those most in need.This comes as UK inflation rose to another 40-year high in July, rising above 10% for the first time since 1982, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics. Rising food prices made the largest contribution to annual inflation rates between June and July, the ONS said.Inflation is predicted to soar even further later this year, driven by rises in regulated energy bills in October. Electricity prices have risen by 54% and gas prices by 95.7% in the 12 months to July 2022.

