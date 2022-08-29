https://sputniknews.com/20220829/truss-reportedly-mulls-emergency-tax-cuts-as-tory-mps-warn-aid-packages-dont-even-touch-the-sides-1100102506.html

Truss Reportedly Mulls Emergency Tax Cuts as Tory MPs Warn Aid Packages ‘Don’t Even Touch the Sides’

After the UK energy regulator Ofgem raised the energy price cap by 80% on August 26, upping the average household gas and electricity bill to £3,549 a year...

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, is now considering emergency tax cuts amid increased pressure to outline plans to tackle the cost of living crunch.After regulator Ofgem announced on August 26 that the energy price cap would rise by 80 percent in October, with the typical household gas and electricity bill likely to soar to £3,549, Conservative MPs have called for both Tory leadership candidates, Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, to outline a clear-cut plan of increased support for struggling households and small businesses.While some Conservative MPs are said to be increasingly worried about how UK households will manage to cover energy costs in the winter, others have pointed to the challenges faced by small businesses.“I hear that companies are seeing their bills rise by 300 percent. Businesses will close because some of these numbers are not viable,” a senior Tory backbencher reportedly said.Another MP added:“We need to give small and medium-sized businesses more financial support for energy bills. If they have to pass costs on to customers, it will only drive inflation further.”Tax Cuts, No ‘Handouts’The Foreign Secretary, who earlier promised tax cuts worth £30bn, reversing the planned 1.25 percent increase in national insurance contributions and a one-year moratorium on green energy levies, is mulling temporarily cutting VAT by 5%, according to The Sunday Telegraph.She is also said to be considering raising both the tax-free personal allowance and the threshold at which people start paying 40 percent tax. Truss is “certain” to curtail Rishi Sunak’s four-year freeze on income tax thresholds introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic burden last year.Liz Truss has been adamant about ruling out giving “handouts” to ease the burden on households, with targeted support likely to come in the shape of increased winter fuel allowance for pensioners or increasing universal credit for people on ‘fixed incomes,’ according to her campaign.She has also “ruled out” any further universal discounts to energy bills, such as the £400-worth discount announced in May by Rishi Sunak, the then chancellor, as part of a £15bn energy support package.A decision on financial support, which is unlikely to include additional one-off payments, will be finalized after a new Conservative Party leader is announced on September 5, according to Truss’s cited allies.‘Direct Gov’t Support’Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s allies have slammed the reportedly proposed VAT cut by Liz Truss as “flawed” and “regressive”.The former chancellor has promised to cut VAT on energy bills and insisted that direct government support must be provided to everyone. He also wrote in the Times that specific focus should be on low-income households and pensioners. He has also indicated willingness to change welfare benefits and pensioners' winter fuel credits.The Conservative party leadership race has all but entered the home stretch, with recent polling of Tory members by ConservativeHome showing that Liz Truss has a 32-point lead on her rival.Whoever enters No 10, Downing Street will face a challenging winter amid the energy crisis. Gas prices are continuing to soar on international markets, along with the price of electricity. Energy consultancy Auxilione released a forecast on August 26 predicting a £7,700 average bill from April 2023.Over the weekend, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the nation had “enough resilience to get through the coming months,” and vowed that his successor would assemble a “huge package” of financial support.

