https://sputniknews.com/20220831/costs--blunders-hard-questions-linger-on-anniversary-of-bidens-chaotic-afghanistan-pullout--1100208835.html

Costs & Blunders: Hard Questions Linger On Anniversary of Biden’s Chaotic Afghanistan Pullout

Costs & Blunders: Hard Questions Linger On Anniversary of Biden’s Chaotic Afghanistan Pullout

On the anniversary of the end of America's 20-year-long occupation of Afghanistan President Joe Biden, who faced scathing criticism for the chaotic withdrawal... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T09:45+0000

2022-08-31T09:45+0000

2022-08-31T09:45+0000

afghanistan

us troops in afghanistan

afghanistan

daesh

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096293759_0:127:2417:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_2488eced23a8b5c99b8518f563b47914.jpg

August 31 marks the one-year anniversary of the hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan after a 20-year deployment. Questions remain over the Joe Biden administration’s handling of what has been dubbed a chaotic and “disastrous” pullout from the Central Asian country. It allowed the Taliban* Islamic group to sweep through the US-backed Afghan government and reclaim power despite close to $2 trillion pumped into Afghanistan by Washington over two decades.End of ‘Forever War’The Afghanistan war spanned over four US presidencies, originally launched by former US president George W. Bush in pursuit of terrorists from al-Qaeda* - including leader Osama Bin Laden - for masterminding the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US.United States-led military offensive 'Operation Enduring Freedom' was started under the pretext that the Taliban had failed to comply with Washington’s demands to expel al-Qaeda from the country and extradite the terrorist group’s leader, Osama bin Laden.American-led forces overthrew the Kabul-based Taliban government, while Bin Laden was killed nearly a decade later, in 2011, by a group of Navy SEALs who raided his compound in Pakistan.It fell to the administration of 45th POTUS, Donald Trump, who had wanted out of Afghanistan from the outset, to cut a deal with the Taliban in 2021. The Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan, commonly known as the US–Taliban deal or the Doha Agreement, was a peace agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020 in Doha, Qatar, to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan.The US was to pull out of the country in 14 months and, in exchange, the Taliban agreed not to let Afghanistan become a haven for terrorists and to stop attacking American service members. Taliban agreed to start peace talks with the Afghan government and consider a cease-fire with the government. The deal stipulated a deadline of May 1 the next year for all US troops to leave the country.Trump’s successor, Democrat Joe Biden, was a longstanding critic of the Afghanistan war. On April 14, 2021, Biden, who was enjoying an average approval rating of about 53 percent, unilaterally deviated from the peace deal by extending the timeframe of pullout. Biden vowed to remove all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Finally, in early July, Biden announced that the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31. Biden had staked on the fact that being the POTUS who ended the “forever war” would give him a further political boost. Yet, things did not go as planned.Failed Intel & Vast CostsNone of the American intelligence assessments ahead of the pullout from Afghanistan had predicted that it would result in such a swift collapse of the US-backed Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani.American officials might have predicted in June that Kabul could capitulate within six to 12 months after the start of the withdrawal, but the emboldened Taliban proceeded with a lightening-swift onslaught. Seizing huge swathes of the country and facing little to no resistance, the Islamist group swept into the capital, Kabul.Just weeks before Biden’s withdrawal deadline, on August 15, 2021, in a matter of hours, the city was taken over by the militants, while Afghan officials, including Ashraf Ghani, fled.The hasty withdrawal prompted a huge airlift operation from Kabul International airport. Thousands of Afghan citizens, many of whom had worked alongside American troops, desperately sought to flee the country in fear of the Islamist group’s return to rule.The whole world was stunned by images of Afghans clinging to a US military plane as it took off, with several men falling to their death on the tarmac.On August 26, 13 US troops and an estimated 170 others were killed outside the airport in a suicide bomb attack blamed on an Afghan offshoot of Daesh**. Shortly after, on August 29, a botched US drone strike killed 10 civilians - seven of them children.After the last US aircraft left Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 31, hundreds of US citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans who aided the American mission were left behind.Millions of dollars’ worth of arms and vehicles paid for by the US government were abandoned in the pullout. The Taliban is said to have recovered over $7 billion in US military hardware as the US departure came to a close.A year later, the Taliban remains firmly in control in Afghanistan. Washington has refused to recognize its government, curtailing nearly all aid to the country. The close to $8.5 billion in international aid to Afghanistan that was canceled is equivalent to 43% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Washington also froze $7 billion in foreign assets owned by Da Afghanistan Bank, Kabul’s central bank. This has created an “epic humanitarian crisis on the verge of a development catastrophe,” according to a group of United Nations human rights experts.The United Nations has warned of “unprecedented” levels of hunger, affecting tens of millions in Afghanistan.‘Portrait of Incompetence’As for Joe Biden, the ‘disastrous’ withdrawal had a lasting impact on voters’ perception of his incompetent performance that he has been unable to shake off.Subsequent fallout from the stalled negotiations over an infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation, soaring inflation and gas prices have all contributed to Biden’s overall job approval numbers sinking to the low 40s in September 2021. The lows remained until July, when the 46th POTUS plummeted to an all-time low of 38 percent approval.Even Democratic voters want the party to nominate someone other than Joe Biden, polls show, with some House Democrats openly questioning whether he should seek reelection in 2024.The US Republican Party has roundly criticized the Biden administration's handling of the messy pullout, vowing hearings on Afghanistan if it wins November congressional elections.*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20220829/we-believed-kabul-would-fall-former-centcom-chief-says-us-brass-long-opposed-afghanistan-pullout-1100133828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/afghanistan-battle-was-lost-from-beginning-built-on-us-desire-to-reshape-world-in-own-image-prof-1099579645.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/poll-half-of-americans-say-afghanistan-war-was-a-mistake-a-year-after-withdrawal-1100182639.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/1099543857.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us troops in afghanistan, afghanistan, daesh, taliban